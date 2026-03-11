Makarim Academy Eid Auction

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Starting bid
Ayyubid Sultanate – al-Aziz Muhammad
Halab (Aleppo) Mint
AH 613–634 / AD 1216–1236
(Non-NGC Verified)
Struck over 800 years ago in Northern Syria, this rare copper fals dates back to the reign of al-Aziz Muhammad, grandson of Ṣalāḥ al-Dīn.
The ruler’s name is beautifully arranged within a striking six-pointed star, framed by a delicate beaded border — a powerful symbol of authority and legacy.
A small coin. A mighty dynasty.
A tangible connection to one of the most influential eras in Islamic history.
Starting bid
Istanbul (Constantinople)
Late 18th – Early 19th Century
Ink, gold and polychrome
Surah Ṣād (38:45–64 & 71–88)
Rare double-sided manuscript leaf written in elegant naskh script on burnished laid paper, each verse illuminated with gold roundels and framed in delicate gilded and polychrome borders.
Starting bid
1st Century Umayyad Silver Dirham (AH 97 / 716–717 AD)
NGC Certified
A rare surviving silver dirham from one of the most formative periods of Islamic history.
Struck in 716–717 AD, just 85 years after the Prophet ﷺ, during the reign of Sulayman ibn Abd al-Malik.
Minted in Sabur (modern-day Iran) at a time when Islamic coins carried no images — only the words of Allah. This dirham bears the Shahada and Qur’anic verses declaring Tawhid and the sovereignty of Allah alone.
Starting bid
A deeply moving and exceptionally rare item connected to one of the most prominent Qur’an teachers of Masjid an-Nabawi: Qari Bashir Siddique Ahmad al-Madani (rahimahullah). A teacher of some of the imams in Makkah and Medina.
During his lifetime, he would gift a small bottle of musk only to those especially dear to him. In this bottle, strands of the blessed hair of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ were soaked before being removed. Only a handful of these bottles exist.
May Allah have mercy on Qari Bashir, elevate his ranks, and make this a means of ongoing reward for him.
Starting bid
A light mink coloured pure silk kameez, with a beautiful central appliqué panel on the front and back framed by pleats either side.
The kameez comes with a sleeveless slip, wide trousers and a light as air pure silk ombré dupatta that has been completed with a complementary silver trim.
Size - Medium - with fabric inside to let out or the option to fit.
Made in Pakistan by Nigah's Official.
Note: Imperfections include a small blue ink spot on one side of dupatta.
Starting bid
A pure silk white suit embroidered with 3D flowers, pearl sand silver embellishments. This set is paired with a graceful organza dupatta, which complements the detailing on the daaman on the kameez.
Graceful in it's design this piece has been designed to be versatile across occasions — this will, inshaAllah, become a lasting reminder that your generosity helped support a young Muslim child’s Islamic education.
Size - Medium - with fabric inside to let out or the option to fit.
Made in Pakistan
by Nigah's Official.
Starting bid
A pistachio green suit on fine pure silk, with delicate gold foil print motifs and a vibrant silk appliqué neckline - finished with hand embroidered touches. This kameez comes a matching silk dupatta and complementary palazzos.
Support a child's Islamic education through your bid.
Size - Medium - with fabric inside to let out or the option to fit.
Made in Pakistan
by Nigah's Official.
Starting bid
This is an official Maria B. set, which will timelessly carry you across seasons and occasions.
The light pink shirt features machine embroidery and graceful pearl drops on the hemline. It has tastefully been paired with a soft gold jamawar gharara and complementar pink organza dupatta.
Size - Medium
Starting bid
The centre-piece of this outfit is the hand embroidered organza kameez, ladened with neat zari work, threadwork, pearls and sequins. The dupatta is understated organza with a contrasting dark dusty pink georgette ghararah.
Size: S
Measurements: available on request
Starting bid
A thoughtful gift from a heart centred designer, fueled by spirituality and tea.
A beautifully decorated teapot, mug and saucer set. Ideal for someone who loves drinking tea in style!
Comes with a new release book
"The Heart of Design" by Peter Gould - Daraasalam, Romford.
Starting bid
Tea for 2! Invite a friend for a cup of tea.
Matching teapot with loose tea infuser, 2x mugs and matching coasters.
Enjoy the suhbah knowing this unique tea set has contributed to the Islamic education of a young child in your community inshaAllah.
Starting bid
A beautifully boxed gift for Eid for a friend who loves to sip tea from a generously size cup.
Moroccan inspired patterns adorn this cup and saucer.
Starting bid
A charming double-walled glass insulated bottle featuring a soft hydrangea inspired print and an elegant gold lid. Complete with a gold loose leaf tea infuser, it’s perfect for cosy winter brews or refreshing summer iced teas - an ideal little luxury for everyday moments.
Starting bid
This Eid why not gift a beautifully crafted double-walled glass insulated bottle featuring a delicate pink floral print and an elegant iridescent pink lid. Complete with a matching loose-leaf tea infuser, it’s perfect for cosy winter brews or refreshing summer iced teas—an ideal little luxury for everyday moments.
Starting bid
The ideal Eid gift for a young man, whilst supporting the Islamic Education of a young man at Makarim Academy for the year inshaAllah!
Cotton cable knit jumper with navy and yellow neckline.
Men's Small
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