Makarim Academy Eid Auction

Ayyubid Sultanate – al-Aziz Muhammad

Halab (Aleppo) Mint

AH 613–634 / AD 1216–1236

(Non-NGC Verified)

Struck over 800 years ago in Northern Syria, this rare copper fals dates back to the reign of al-Aziz Muhammad, grandson of Ṣalāḥ al-Dīn.

The ruler’s name is beautifully arranged within a striking six-pointed star, framed by a delicate beaded border — a powerful symbol of authority and legacy.

A small coin. A mighty dynasty.

A tangible connection to one of the most influential eras in Islamic history.