Hosted by

Chelmsford Muslim Society

About this event

Makarim Academy Ladies Eid Al Adha Auction

Pick-up location

Tydemans, Great Baddow, Chelmsford CM2 9FH, UK

Saaya-e-Noor (Shade of Light) item
Saaya-e-Noor (Shade of Light) item
Saaya-e-Noor (Shade of Light) item
Saaya-e-Noor (Shade of Light)
£90

Starting bid

A light mink coloured pure silk kameez, with a beautiful central appliqué panel on the front and back framed by pleats either side.

The kameez comes with a sleeveless slip, wide trousers and a light as air pure silk ombré dupatta that has been completed with a complementary silver trim.


Size - Medium - with fabric inside to let out or the option to fit.

Made in Pakistan by Nigah's Official.

Note: Imperfections include a small blue ink spot on one side of dupatta.

Measurements:

Chest: 20“

Hips: 22”

Shirt length: 46”

Inside leg: 26”

Nazm-e-Noor (A Poem of Light) item
Nazm-e-Noor (A Poem of Light) item
Nazm-e-Noor (A Poem of Light) item
Nazm-e-Noor (A Poem of Light)
£90

Starting bid

A pure silk white suit embroidered with 3D flowers, pearls and silver embellishments. This set is paired with a graceful organza dupatta, which complements the detailing on the daaman on the kameez. Note: lining needed.


Graceful in it's design this piece has been designed to be versatile across occasions — this will, inshaAllah, become a lasting reminder that your generosity helped support a young Muslim child’s Islamic education.


Size - Medium - with fabric inside to let out or the option to fit.

Made in Pakistan

by Nigah's Official.

Note: There may be minor imperfections in this outfit due to the nature of the fabric and hand embroidery.


Measurements:

Chest: 20“

Hips: 23”

Shirt length: 48”

Inside leg: 24”

Gul-e-Noor (Light of the flower) item
Gul-e-Noor (Light of the flower) item
Gul-e-Noor (Light of the flower) item
Gul-e-Noor (Light of the flower)
£75

Starting bid

A pistachio green suit on fine pure silk, with delicate gold foil print motifs and a vibrant silk appliqué neckline - finished with hand embroidered touches. This kameez comes a matching silk dupatta and complementary palazzos.

Support a child's Islamic education through your bid.


Size - Medium - with fabric inside to let out or the option to fit.

Made in Pakistan

by Nigah's Official.

Note: There may be minor imperfections in this outfit due to the nature of the fabric and hand embroidery.


Measurements:

Chest: 20”

Hips: 24”

Shirt length: 46”

Inside leg: 26”

Maria B. Pink and Gold Ghararah item
Maria B. Pink and Gold Ghararah item
Maria B. Pink and Gold Ghararah item
Maria B. Pink and Gold Ghararah
£90

Starting bid

This is an official Maria B. set, which will timelessly carry you across seasons and occasions.


The light pink shirt features machine embroidery and graceful pearl drops on the hemline. It has tastefully been paired with a soft gold jamawar gharara and complementary pink organza dupatta.


Size - Medium

Note: There may be minor imperfections in this outfit due to the nature of the fabric and hand embroidery.


Measurements:

Chest: 20“

Hips: 21”

Shirt length: 35”

Inside leg: 30”

Heavy Pistachio and Dusty Pink Ghararah Suit item
Heavy Pistachio and Dusty Pink Ghararah Suit item
Heavy Pistachio and Dusty Pink Ghararah Suit item
Heavy Pistachio and Dusty Pink Ghararah Suit
£100

Starting bid

The centre-piece of this outfit is the hand embroidered organza kameez, ladened with neat zari work, threadwork, pearls and sequins. The dupatta is understated organza with a contrasting dark dusty pink georgette ghararah.


Size: S

Measurements: available on request

Note: There may be minor imperfections in this outfit due to the nature of the fabric and hand embroidery.


Measurements:

Chest: 18“

Hips: 19”

Shirt length: 38”

Inside leg: 31”

The Heart of Design and Tea for One item
The Heart of Design and Tea for One item
The Heart of Design and Tea for One item
The Heart of Design and Tea for One
£20

Starting bid

A thoughtful gift from a heart centred designer, fuelled by spirituality and tea.


A beautifully decorated teapot, mug and saucer set. Ideal for someone who loves drinking tea in style!

Comes with a new release book
"The Heart of Design" by Peter Gould - Daraasalam, Romford.

Tea for Two set item
Tea for Two set
£20

Starting bid

Tea for 2! Invite a friend for a cup of tea.

Matching teapot with loose tea infuser, 2x mugs and matching coasters.


Enjoy the suhbah knowing this unique tea set has contributed to the Islamic education of a young child in your community inshaAllah.

Golden Hydrangea Infusion Bottle item
Golden Hydrangea Infusion Bottle item
Golden Hydrangea Infusion Bottle
£10

Starting bid

A charming double-walled glass insulated bottle featuring a soft hydrangea inspired print and an elegant gold lid. Complete with a gold loose leaf tea infuser, it’s perfect for cosy winter brews or refreshing summer iced teas - an ideal little luxury for everyday moments.

Blush Petal Infusion Bottle item
Blush Petal Infusion Bottle item
Blush Petal Infusion Bottle
£10

Starting bid

This Eid why not gift a beautifully crafted double-walled glass insulated bottle featuring a delicate pink floral print and an elegant iridescent pink lid. Complete with a matching loose-leaf tea infuser, it’s perfect for cosy winter brews or refreshing summer iced teas—an ideal little luxury for everyday moments.

Tommy Hilfiger Mens (Small) Cricket Style Jumper item
Tommy Hilfiger Mens (Small) Cricket Style Jumper item
Tommy Hilfiger Mens (Small) Cricket Style Jumper item
Tommy Hilfiger Mens (Small) Cricket Style Jumper
£55

Starting bid

The ideal Eid gift for a young man, whilst supporting the Islamic Education of a young man at Makarim Academy for the year inshaAllah!


Cotton cable knit jumper with navy and yellow neckline.


Men's Small

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