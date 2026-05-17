Makarim Academy Ladies Eid Al Adha Auction

A light mink coloured pure silk kameez, with a beautiful central appliqué panel on the front and back framed by pleats either side.

The kameez comes with a sleeveless slip, wide trousers and a light as air pure silk ombré dupatta that has been completed with a complementary silver trim.





Size - Medium - with fabric inside to let out or the option to fit.

Made in Pakistan by Nigah's Official.



Note: Imperfections include a small blue ink spot on one side of dupatta.



Measurements:

Chest: 20“

Hips: 22”

Shirt length: 46”

Inside leg: 26”