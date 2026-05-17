Makarim Academy Ladies Eid Al Adha Auction

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Starting bid
A light mink coloured pure silk kameez, with a beautiful central appliqué panel on the front and back framed by pleats either side.
The kameez comes with a sleeveless slip, wide trousers and a light as air pure silk ombré dupatta that has been completed with a complementary silver trim.
Size - Medium - with fabric inside to let out or the option to fit.
Made in Pakistan by Nigah's Official.
Note: Imperfections include a small blue ink spot on one side of dupatta.
Measurements:
Chest: 20“
Hips: 22”
Shirt length: 46”
Inside leg: 26”
Starting bid
A pure silk white suit embroidered with 3D flowers, pearls and silver embellishments. This set is paired with a graceful organza dupatta, which complements the detailing on the daaman on the kameez. Note: lining needed.
Graceful in it's design this piece has been designed to be versatile across occasions — this will, inshaAllah, become a lasting reminder that your generosity helped support a young Muslim child’s Islamic education.
Size - Medium - with fabric inside to let out or the option to fit.
Made in Pakistan
by Nigah's Official.
Note: There may be minor imperfections in this outfit due to the nature of the fabric and hand embroidery.
Measurements:
Chest: 20“
Hips: 23”
Shirt length: 48”
Inside leg: 24”
Starting bid
A pistachio green suit on fine pure silk, with delicate gold foil print motifs and a vibrant silk appliqué neckline - finished with hand embroidered touches. This kameez comes a matching silk dupatta and complementary palazzos.
Support a child's Islamic education through your bid.
Size - Medium - with fabric inside to let out or the option to fit.
Made in Pakistan
by Nigah's Official.
Note: There may be minor imperfections in this outfit due to the nature of the fabric and hand embroidery.
Measurements:
Chest: 20”
Hips: 24”
Shirt length: 46”
Inside leg: 26”
Starting bid
This is an official Maria B. set, which will timelessly carry you across seasons and occasions.
The light pink shirt features machine embroidery and graceful pearl drops on the hemline. It has tastefully been paired with a soft gold jamawar gharara and complementary pink organza dupatta.
Size - Medium
Note: There may be minor imperfections in this outfit due to the nature of the fabric and hand embroidery.
Measurements:
Chest: 20“
Hips: 21”
Shirt length: 35”
Inside leg: 30”
Starting bid
The centre-piece of this outfit is the hand embroidered organza kameez, ladened with neat zari work, threadwork, pearls and sequins. The dupatta is understated organza with a contrasting dark dusty pink georgette ghararah.
Size: S
Measurements: available on request
Note: There may be minor imperfections in this outfit due to the nature of the fabric and hand embroidery.
Measurements:
Chest: 18“
Hips: 19”
Shirt length: 38”
Inside leg: 31”
Starting bid
A thoughtful gift from a heart centred designer, fuelled by spirituality and tea.
A beautifully decorated teapot, mug and saucer set. Ideal for someone who loves drinking tea in style!
Comes with a new release book
"The Heart of Design" by Peter Gould - Daraasalam, Romford.
Starting bid
Tea for 2! Invite a friend for a cup of tea.
Matching teapot with loose tea infuser, 2x mugs and matching coasters.
Enjoy the suhbah knowing this unique tea set has contributed to the Islamic education of a young child in your community inshaAllah.
Starting bid
A charming double-walled glass insulated bottle featuring a soft hydrangea inspired print and an elegant gold lid. Complete with a gold loose leaf tea infuser, it’s perfect for cosy winter brews or refreshing summer iced teas - an ideal little luxury for everyday moments.
Starting bid
This Eid why not gift a beautifully crafted double-walled glass insulated bottle featuring a delicate pink floral print and an elegant iridescent pink lid. Complete with a matching loose-leaf tea infuser, it’s perfect for cosy winter brews or refreshing summer iced teas—an ideal little luxury for everyday moments.
Starting bid
The ideal Eid gift for a young man, whilst supporting the Islamic Education of a young man at Makarim Academy for the year inshaAllah!
Cotton cable knit jumper with navy and yellow neckline.
Men's Small
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