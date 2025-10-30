Manorview Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Prepare your garden for the season ahead with a day of expert garden maintenance from Keith Robertson Landscaping – the team responsible for looking after all grounds at Manorview Hotels.
Starting bid
Enjoy pre-match hospitality at No. 10 Hotel before watching a crucial match in Scotland’s World Cup qualifying campaign. The match takes place on November 18th and this experience includes 2 seats on the North Stand, and a 3-course meal and drinks at No. 10 Hotel.
Starting bid
Enjoy golf in one of the most iconic golf destinations in the world, St Andrew’s. Four players will enjoy the Kittochs or Torrance course.
Starting bid
Overnight Stay at the Doghouse Brewdog Hotel in Edinburgh City centre including breakfast
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!