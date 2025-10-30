Hosted by

Manorview Foundation's Silent Auction

27 Eastwoodmains Rd, Giffnock, Glasgow G46 6QE, UK

One day of Garden Maintenance worth £400
Prepare your garden for the season ahead with a day of expert garden maintenance from Keith Robertson Landscaping – the team responsible for looking after all grounds at Manorview Hotels.

Scotland V Denmark Tickets & Hospitality worth £400
Enjoy pre-match hospitality at No. 10 Hotel before watching a crucial match in Scotland’s World Cup qualifying campaign. The match takes place on November 18th and this experience includes 2 seats on the North Stand, and a 3-course meal and drinks at No. 10 Hotel.

Golf for 4 at Fairmont St Andrew’s worth £500
Enjoy golf in one of the most iconic golf destinations in the world, St Andrew’s. Four players will enjoy the Kittochs or Torrance course.

Overnight stay in Edinburgh for 2 worth £400
Overnight Stay at the Doghouse Brewdog Hotel in Edinburgh City centre including breakfast

