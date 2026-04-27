MANTIS Collective: Fundraising Raffle

Mini Mentoring Sessions: Clarify Purpose, Direction & Progression





Drawing on nearly three decades of experience in social justice and human rights across national and international contexts, I’m offering 30-minute mentoring sessions designed to help you think clearly and move forward with intention.





These sessions aim to provide a supportive, thoughtful space to explore your personal purpose, reflect on your professional direction, and identify practical pathways for career progression. Whether you’re navigating a transition, seeking greater alignment in your work, or looking to expand your impact, we’ll work together to clarify your goals and map realistic next steps.





Each session is tailored to you—combining strategic insight, reflective questioning, and grounded advice shaped by long-standing experience in complex, values-driven environments.





What you can expect:

* Honest, experience-based guidance

* Structured yet flexible conversations

* Practical strategies alongside deeper reflection

* A focus on both purpose and progression





This is as a space to pause, think, and move forward with greater clarity and purpose.