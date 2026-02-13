Marathon Vest Competition

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About this event
Buy an entry code and design your marathon image to go on the back of our runner Jim's vest!
The winning image will be printed.
When you have finished your design, please drop it off at Infants reception. Please attach your emailed QR code to the image and write your child's name and class on the back. Highly recommend placing them in an envelope so they don't get separated.
One ticket = one entry.
Save a £1 and get 3 entries.
Children may enter as many times as they like providing they have separate entry codes for each entry.
£
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