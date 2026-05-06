Offered by

MARIYAN SAINYAM WORLD MISSION

About the memberships

"Together We Rise: Join Our Mission"

Standard Mission Member
£10

Renews monthly

Your contribution supports the basic educational needs of children in need


"നിങ്ങളുടെ ഈ ചെറിയ തുക പാവപ്പെട്ട കുട്ടികളുടെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസത്തിന് വലിയ സഹായമാകും."

Silver Mission Partner
£25

Renews monthly

ആതുരസേവന രംഗത്ത് സഹായം എത്തിക്കാൻ ഈ അംഗത്വം ഞങ്ങളെ സഹായിക്കും."


Silver Mission Partner

(This membership helps us provide medical outreach and healthcare support).


Global Benefactor
£50

Renews monthly

: "സമൂഹത്തിലെ പാർശ്വവൽക്കരിക്കപ്പെട്ട കുടുംബങ്ങളെ സ്വയംപര്യാപ്തരാക്കാൻ ഈ തുക വിനിയോഗിക്കും."

(Dedicated to the social empowerment and long-term rehabilitation of marginalized families).


Add a donation for MARIYAN SAINYAM WORLD MISSION

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!