"Together We Rise: Join Our Mission"

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your contribution supports the basic educational needs of children in need
"നിങ്ങളുടെ ഈ ചെറിയ തുക പാവപ്പെട്ട കുട്ടികളുടെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസത്തിന് വലിയ സഹായമാകും."
Renews monthly
ആതുരസേവന രംഗത്ത് സഹായം എത്തിക്കാൻ ഈ അംഗത്വം ഞങ്ങളെ സഹായിക്കും."
Silver Mission Partner
(This membership helps us provide medical outreach and healthcare support).
Renews monthly
: "സമൂഹത്തിലെ പാർശ്വവൽക്കരിക്കപ്പെട്ട കുടുംബങ്ങളെ സ്വയംപര്യാപ്തരാക്കാൻ ഈ തുക വിനിയോഗിക്കും."
(Dedicated to the social empowerment and long-term rehabilitation of marginalized families).
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!