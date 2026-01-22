Marshfest CIC

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Marshfest CIC

About this event

MarshFest 2026

Marshfield Cricket Club

Ashwicke Rd, Marshfield, Chippenham SN14 8AB, UK

Adults (18+)
£20

Adults aged 18 and above

Teenagers (13-17)
£15

Teenagers aged from 13 to 17 inclusive

Children (5-12)
£10

Children aged from 5 to 12 inclusive

Infants (0-4)
Free

Please add Infants under 5 - Free of charge

Concessions
£10

Full time students 18+ / benefits only

Family of four
£55
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Family of 2 adults and 2 children under 18


(Infants under 5 are free of charge - please add Infant ticket to order)

Family of five
£65
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Family of 2 Adults and 3 children under 18


(Infants under 5 are free of charge - please add Infant ticket to order)

Add a donation for Marshfest CIC

£

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