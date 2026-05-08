Masterclass: How English Wine Ages

One of the hallmarks of great wines is ageability, but English wine is still relatively young so there has been very little written about its ability to become better over time. This masterclass will look at three producers who have wines that have aged, and they will each show wines which demonstrate how Sussex has great potential to be a fine wine region.



Chaired by Lisse Garnet – Head of Fine Wine at Gorringes of Lewes

With panelists from: Breaky Bottom / Louisa Adams • Nutbourne / Olivia Thomas • Wiston / Kirsty Goring