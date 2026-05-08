Masterclass: Sustainable Wine Production in Sussex

The wine industry in Sussex is leading the way in sustainable practices in the vineyard and winery. In this masterclass, four top Sussex vinegrowers and winemakers will present their wines and describe how they use a range of vinegrowing and winemaking strategies to conserve natural resources, protect ecosystems, and ensure social equity.



Chaired by Chris Foss – Founder of Plumpton College Wine Department and Sustainable Wines of Great Britain certification scheme. With panelists from: Henners of Herstmonceux / Mike Best MW • Rathfinny Estate / Mark and Sarah Driver • Tinwood Estate / Art Tucker