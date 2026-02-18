The Matthew22 Fund

Hosted by

The Matthew22 Fund

About this event

Matthew22 Football Tournament 2026 (Sponsorship)

Back of the net

Unit 1, Flanshaw Ln, Wakefield WF2 9LP, UK

Main Title Sponsorship
£200

Have your company feature in the title of our football tournament and become our main sponsor for the event. We will also feature your logo and name on social media updates and throughout the day

Pitch Sponsor 1
£100

Sponsor the main pitch and have your logo displayed for the group, semi-final, and final games

Pitch Sponsor 2
£75

Sponsor our second pitch and have your logo displayed for the group and semi-final games

Pitch Sponsor 3
£50

Sponsor our third pitch and have your logo displayed for the group games

Match Ball Sponsor
£100

Sponsor our match ball and have your logo featured throughout the event

Trophy Sponsor
£100

Sponsor the winners' trophy and player of the match in the final game

Add a donation for The Matthew22 Fund

£

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