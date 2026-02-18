Matthew22 Football Tournament 2026 (Sponsorship)

About this event
Unit 1, Flanshaw Ln, Wakefield WF2 9LP, UK
Have your company feature in the title of our football tournament and become our main sponsor for the event. We will also feature your logo and name on social media updates and throughout the day
Sponsor the main pitch and have your logo displayed for the group, semi-final, and final games
Sponsor our second pitch and have your logo displayed for the group and semi-final games
Sponsor our third pitch and have your logo displayed for the group games
Sponsor our match ball and have your logo featured throughout the event
Sponsor the winners' trophy and player of the match in the final game
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!