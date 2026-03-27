MAYFACS 10th Anniversary Gala

Arrive at 6pm to enjoy welcome drinks, music and canapes in the Brasserie, followed by an intimate two- course meal hosted in The Middle House restaurant. Then join in the evening celebrations and fundraising activities, including live music. Limited tickets only for the Full Gala Experience!





Full Gala Experience including Welcome Drink and Canapes, Sit down Meal, Live Band and DJ Set! Carriages at 12am.





Dress Code: Finest Togs! (Black Tie optional!)





Over 18's only.





For any further questions or information, please do not hesitate to contact us on [email protected].





Please note, there is an option to add a donation for MAYFACS when purchasing your ticket which is on top of the price of the ticket. 100% of your donation comes to MAYFACS with this option. There is also an OPTIONAL donation to Zeffy requested at the ticket confirmation stage which funds the platform, allowing for charities to make 100% income from ticket sales. You can select a percentage to donate, or select 'other' and enter a custom value of your choice (including £0). MAYFACS do not receive any of this donation, but we do receive the full ticket value per sale. Thank you!