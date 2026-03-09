Barkday Bash — Fun Dog Show

About this event
This ticket gives the buyer entry into three categories at a reduced price; you do not need to buy a separate ticket unless you want to enter more than three categories.
Sit, paw, roll over. The opportunities are endless with this one! The winning dog will have some great tricks up their sleeve.
Have you got an older lady or gentle-dog waiting to win first place? This category is the one for them! (Age is breed-specific).
We're all about second chances here, so for this category, we're looking for the dog with the most inspiring story.
A puppy, under a year old, who believes they have the Bark Day Bash factor!
For the dog who is just happy to be there! Think jumping, wagging, shimmying fun.
They're polite, considerate, great at listening, and always think of others. They are the ultimate good girl or boy.
Your dog is THAT dog, you know it, they know it. They are groomed and manicured to perfection, not a hair out of place. They didn't spend all day preening for nothing; hurry and get them signed up!
Best side? Every side is their best side! This doggo's best friend is that camera lens, and they're ready to take home first place!
£
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