RSPCA Manchester and Salford Branch

Hosted by

RSPCA Manchester and Salford Branch

About this event

Barkday Bash — Fun Dog Show

East Pavilion

142 The Quays, Salford M50 3SP, UK

3 for the price of 2
£5
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

This ticket gives the buyer entry into three categories at a reduced price; you do not need to buy a separate ticket unless you want to enter more than three categories.

Best Trick
£2

Sit, paw, roll over. The opportunities are endless with this one! The winning dog will have some great tricks up their sleeve.

Golden Oldies
£2

Have you got an older lady or gentle-dog waiting to win first place? This category is the one for them! (Age is breed-specific).

Best Rescue Dog
£2

We're all about second chances here, so for this category, we're looking for the dog with the most inspiring story.

Best Puppy (Under 1s)
£2

A puppy, under a year old, who believes they have the Bark Day Bash factor!

Happiest Hound
£2

For the dog who is just happy to be there! Think jumping, wagging, shimmying fun.

Good Citizen
£2

They're polite, considerate, great at listening, and always think of others. They are the ultimate good girl or boy.

Best Turned Out
£2

Your dog is THAT dog, you know it, they know it. They are groomed and manicured to perfection, not a hair out of place. They didn't spend all day preening for nothing; hurry and get them signed up!

Most Photogenic
£2

Best side? Every side is their best side! This doggo's best friend is that camera lens, and they're ready to take home first place!

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