MDV Charity Iftar 2026

Bara 100ml Eu De Parfum

Top notes: Cinammon, nutmeg, Bergamat Middle notes: dates, praline, tuberose,mahonial.

Introducing Sweet Oud Perfume Bara from Adyan Perfumes, a captivating fragrance that exudes sophistication, elegance, and a timeless allure for both men and women





Bara perfume coffee 100ml EDP

Indulge in the rich gourmand perfume, aromatic essence of Bara Coffee by Adyan, a captivating unisex oud perfume that blends the warmth of coffee with exquisite oriental notes. Designed for those who appreciate bold, long-lasting fragrances, this scent is perfect for day and evening wear.





Wafa 100ml EDP

Introducing woody perfume Wafa by Adyan Perfumes, a captivating fragrance that exudes sophistication, elegance, and a timeless allure for both men and women