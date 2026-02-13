MDV Charity Iftar 2026

Hosted by
Luxury Islamic cross stitch wall art/canvas, Hand stitched with high quality thread by our generous donor qalbi stitches
Hand-painted canvas featuring the Holy Kaaba with elegant Islamic calligraphy in black and gold. A striking and meaningful piece of wall art, perfect for adding a touch of faith and beauty to any home.
Bara 100ml Eu De Parfum
Top notes: Cinammon, nutmeg, Bergamat Middle notes: dates, praline, tuberose,mahonial.
Introducing Sweet Oud Perfume Bara from Adyan Perfumes, a captivating fragrance that exudes sophistication, elegance, and a timeless allure for both men and women
Bara perfume coffee 100ml EDP
Indulge in the rich gourmand perfume, aromatic essence of Bara Coffee by Adyan, a captivating unisex oud perfume that blends the warmth of coffee with exquisite oriental notes. Designed for those who appreciate bold, long-lasting fragrances, this scent is perfect for day and evening wear.
Wafa 100ml EDP
Introducing woody perfume Wafa by Adyan Perfumes, a captivating fragrance that exudes sophistication, elegance, and a timeless allure for both men and women
‘Premium jersey’ : This hijab offers a gentle, stretchy embrace. The soft, seamless material glides over your hair, minimising friction to help prevent breakage and frizz. Long lasting jersey material even after wash (available in curly and non curly)
Bamboo jersey : soft and breathable feel. Gentle, lightweight material drapes effortlessly over your hair, minimising friction to help prevent breakage and frizz. Naturally moisture-wicking and hypoallergenic. Mixture of cotton & modal
Timeless elegance meets meaningful design in this sophisticated gold timepiece. Featuring a clean white dial and a luxurious gold mesh strap, this watch is designed to elevate any look, from everyday wear to special occasions. The adjustable mesh band ensures a seamless, comfortable fit for any wrist size.
Turn the watch over to reveal a thoughtful detail: the Arabic engraving, “And time remains a witness.” A powerful reminder that every moment holds meaning.
Specifications
Each piece is presented in a Haadi Collection premium watch box, making it a perfect gift or a timeless addition to your own collection.
Designed by our in-house calligraphy artist, this Palestine necklace is a powerful fusion of artistry and identity. Expertly cut and polished from durable stainless steel, it features a sleek, polished silver finish for a timeless and elegant look.
The custom calligraphy forms the shape of the map of Palestine, bearing the phrase “From the River to the Sea” - a statement of heritage, resilience, and connection to the land.
Crafted for everyday wear, this piece is both meaningful and enduring, making it a striking symbol of pride and solidarity.
Elevate your wardrobe with this elegant twin set of Moroccan thobes in a rich navy shade. Designed with traditional craftsmanship, each thobe features intricate embroidered detailing along the neckline and chest for a refined, timeless look.
1x Size: XL (58 mens)
1x Size: XXL (60 mens)
Ash Abaya Coat Size: 58
Our extra thick stone abaya coat, featuring a unique straight-cut design that exudes sophistication. The standout feature is the integrated scarf, stitched on one side at the front, providing a seamless and chic look, you can style it in many different ways, whether you let the scarf hang, wrapped around in the winter or over the head. Additionally, it has a clip on the neck for the shoulders, ensuring a perfect fit and added comfort.
Care Instructions:
Camel Abaya Coat Size: 56
Our CAMEL coat abaya features a signature integrated scarf as its defining detail, designed to be styled around the neck, worn as a hood, or left to drape effortlessly. Crafted in a soft wool-suede feel fabric, it offers warmth with a refined drape, finished with functional side pockets and a removable belt for versatile wear.
What’s new:
• New lighter wool-suede feel fabric
• Added pockets
• Optional belt
