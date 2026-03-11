Rcf x MDV silent auction 2026

Timeless elegance meets meaningful design in this sophisticated gold timepiece. Featuring a clean white dial and a luxurious gold mesh strap, this watch is designed to elevate any look, from everyday wear to special occasions. The adjustable mesh band ensures a seamless, comfortable fit for any wrist size.

Turn the watch over to reveal a thoughtful detail: the Arabic engraving, “And time remains a witness.” A powerful reminder that every moment holds meaning.





Specifications

Case Diameter: 36 mm

Water Resistance: 3 ATM

Dial Colour: White

Case & Strap Colour: Gold

Strap Type: Adjustable Mesh Strap

Back Engraving: Arabic — “And time remains a witness.”





Each piece is presented in a Haadi Collection premium watch box, making it a perfect gift or a timeless addition to your own collection.



