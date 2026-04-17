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MERIDIAN SCHOOL PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION

About this event

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Meridian Spring School Disco 2026

Harbour Ave

Comberton, Cambridge CB23 7DD, UK

Add a donation for MERIDIAN SCHOOL PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION

£

General Admission
£3

KS1 kids- Start- 5:00- finish 5:50 PM

KS2 Kids - Start 6:00- finish 7:00 PM

please collect kids at the appropriate time based on age group.

Family Admission
£5

KS1 kids- Start- 5:00- finish 5:50 PM

KS2 Kids - Start 6:00- finish 7:00 PM

please collect kids at the appropriate time based on age group.

On the day
£3

Single ticket entry to the school disco. please register with Lauren at the entry, ticket valid only after register and allergy survey .

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