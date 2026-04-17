Meridian Spring School Disco 2026

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About this event
£
KS1 kids- Start- 5:00- finish 5:50 PM
KS2 Kids - Start 6:00- finish 7:00 PM
please collect kids at the appropriate time based on age group.
KS1 kids- Start- 5:00- finish 5:50 PM
KS2 Kids - Start 6:00- finish 7:00 PM
please collect kids at the appropriate time based on age group.
Single ticket entry to the school disco. please register with Lauren at the entry, ticket valid only after register and allergy survey .
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!