MERLODRAMA! Devdas

Sliding Scale: What Should I Pay?





£9 or £12





• I am comfortably able to meet all of my basic needs.

• I may have some debt but it does not prohibit attainment of basic needs.

• I own my home or property or I rent a higher end property.

• I can afford public and private transport. If I have a car/access to a car I can afford petrol.

• I have regular access to healthcare.

• I have access to financial savings.

• I have an expendable income.

• I can always buy new items.

• I can afford an annual holiday or take time off.