MERLODRAMA! Temptation

Sliding Scale: What Should I Pay?





FREE or £3

• I frequently stress about meeting basic* needs and don’t always achieve them.

• I have debt and it sometimes prohibits me from meeting my basic needs.

• I rent lower-end properties or have unstable housing.

• I sometimes can’t afford public or private transport. If I own a car/have access to a car, I am not always able to afford petrol.

• I am unemployed or underemployed.

• I qualify for government and/or voluntary assistance including: food banks and benefits.

• I have no access to savings.

• I have no or very limited expendable** income.

• I rarely buy new items because I am unable to afford them.

• I cannot afford a holiday or have the ability to take time off without financial burden.