Mersey Valley Captain's Auction for Little Cloud

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Starting bid
4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Hesketh Golf Club.
Note: Must be played before 8th July 2026.
Starting bid
Signed Brandon Robinson-Thompson Srixon Tour Bag.
BRT is currently playing on the DP World Tour. This bag was kindly donated by Srixon Europe.
Starting bid
4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Rick Shiels (https://www.rickshiels.com/).
Note: Must be played before 23rd August 2026.
Starting bid
4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Rob Roberts.
Note: Must be played before the 1st June 2026
Starting bid
4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Hurlston Hall Golf Club.
Starting bid
Note: Must be played before the 31st March 2026
4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Martin Cook and Rexel.
Choose between the PGA National or Derby course.
Starting bid
4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Blundells Hill Golf Club.
Starting bid
4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Huyton and Prescot Golf Club.
Starting bid
4-ball voucher kindly donated by Haydock Park Golf Club.
Starting bid
Signed match-worn Lewis Dodd St Helens Shirt.
150 year anniversary shirt, with Super League Champions logo on the sleeve.
Kindly donated by St Helens RLFC.
Starting bid
Signed Everton FC shirt (excluding Jack Grealish).
Kindly donated by Everton Football Club. Includes Everton's own certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
Signed Steven Gerrard Liverpool shirt.
Kindly donated by Robbie Owen.
Starting bid
Masters Hybrid Headcover bought on site from the tournament shop in Augusta, Georgia. These are difficult to get hold of. Comes with original packaging.
Kindly donated by Paul Mullarkey.
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