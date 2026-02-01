Hosted by

Little Cloud

About this event

Sales closed

Mersey Valley Captain's Auction for Little Cloud

Pick-up location

Warrington Rd, Bold Heath, Widnes WA8 3XL, UK

4-ball voucher for Hesketh Golf Club item
4-ball voucher for Hesketh Golf Club item
4-ball voucher for Hesketh Golf Club
£500

Starting bid

4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Hesketh Golf Club.


Note: Must be played before 8th July 2026.

Signed Brandon Robinson-Thompson Srixon Tour Bag item
Signed Brandon Robinson-Thompson Srixon Tour Bag item
Signed Brandon Robinson-Thompson Srixon Tour Bag
£275

Starting bid

Signed Brandon Robinson-Thompson Srixon Tour Bag.

BRT is currently playing on the DP World Tour. This bag was kindly donated by Srixon Europe.

4-ball voucher for Marriot Worsley Park GC item
4-ball voucher for Marriot Worsley Park GC item
4-ball voucher for Marriot Worsley Park GC item
4-ball voucher for Marriot Worsley Park GC
£160

Starting bid

4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Rick Shiels (https://www.rickshiels.com/).


Note: Must be played before 23rd August 2026.

4-ball voucher for Grange Park Golf Club item
4-ball voucher for Grange Park Golf Club item
4-ball voucher for Grange Park Golf Club
£160

Starting bid

4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Rob Roberts.


Note: Must be played before the 1st June 2026

4-ball voucher item
4-ball voucher item
4-ball voucher
£200

Starting bid

4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Hurlston Hall Golf Club.

4-ball voucher for The Belfry item
4-ball voucher for The Belfry item
4-ball voucher for The Belfry
£100

Starting bid

Note: Must be played before the 31st March 2026

4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Martin Cook and Rexel.

Choose between the PGA National or Derby course.

4-ball voucher for Blundells Hill Golf Club item
4-ball voucher for Blundells Hill Golf Club item
4-ball voucher for Blundells Hill Golf Club
£160

Starting bid

4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Blundells Hill Golf Club.

4-ball voucher for Huyton and Prescot Golf Club item
4-ball voucher for Huyton and Prescot Golf Club item
4-ball voucher for Huyton and Prescot Golf Club
£160

Starting bid

4-Ball voucher kindly donated by Huyton and Prescot Golf Club.

4-ball for Haydock Park Golf Club item
4-ball for Haydock Park Golf Club item
4-ball for Haydock Park Golf Club
£140

Starting bid

4-ball voucher kindly donated by Haydock Park Golf Club.

Signed Match-worn Lewis Dodd St Helens Shirt item
Signed Match-worn Lewis Dodd St Helens Shirt item
Signed Match-worn Lewis Dodd St Helens Shirt item
Signed Match-worn Lewis Dodd St Helens Shirt
£80

Starting bid

Signed match-worn Lewis Dodd St Helens Shirt.
150 year anniversary shirt, with Super League Champions logo on the sleeve.

Kindly donated by St Helens RLFC.

Signed Everton FC Shirt item
Signed Everton FC Shirt item
Signed Everton FC Shirt
£70

Starting bid

Signed Everton FC shirt (excluding Jack Grealish).

Kindly donated by Everton Football Club. Includes Everton's own certificate of authenticity.

Signed Steven Gerrard Liverpool Shirt item
Signed Steven Gerrard Liverpool Shirt item
Signed Steven Gerrard Liverpool Shirt
£70

Starting bid

Signed Steven Gerrard Liverpool shirt.

Kindly donated by Robbie Owen.

Masters Tournament Hybrid Headcover item
Masters Tournament Hybrid Headcover item
Masters Tournament Hybrid Headcover item
Masters Tournament Hybrid Headcover
£40

Starting bid

Masters Hybrid Headcover bought on site from the tournament shop in Augusta, Georgia. These are difficult to get hold of. Comes with original packaging.

Kindly donated by Paul Mullarkey.

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