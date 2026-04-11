MHC Home-School Sessions (Spring) - BOOK

Over the 7 weeks, children will develop their creativity, problem-solving, and design skills while learning about meaningful Islamic values and concepts.





Week 1 – Exploring Ideas

Children will explore different board games and discuss how games can be used to teach ideas. They will begin thinking about Islamic themes such as values, stories, or the Five Pillars of Islam.





Week 2 – Understanding How Games Work

Pupils will learn about rules, turn-taking, and fairness. They will also decide what they would like their game to teach.





Week 3 – Designing a Game

Children will design their own board game, choosing a theme and planning how the game will work, including how players win.





Week 4 – Testing Ideas

Pupils will create a simple prototype of their game and test it with others. They will use feedback to improve their designs.





Week 5 – Making the Game (Part 1)

Children will begin creating their final board game, focusing on the board and main components.





Week 6 – Making the Game (Part 2)

Pupils will complete and decorate their games, ensuring they are fully functional and visually appealing.





Week 7 – Playing & Evaluating

Children will play each other’s games and reflect on their learning, discussing what worked well and what could be improved.