MHC Home-School Sessions (Spring) - BOOK

About this event
Former St Mary's College, Shear Brow, BB1 8DX
ALL RESOURCES PROVIDED
In collaboration with The Creative Edit.
Our creative craft sessions provide children with an expressive and mindful space where they can explore art, imagination, and hands-on making. Each week is designed to encourage creativity, focus, and enjoyment while helping children build confidence through different craft techniques and meaningful themes.
Week 1: Leaf & Flower Painting
Children will explore nature by painting with real leaves and flowers, learning how to observe shapes, patterns, and textures in natural materials.
What children will gain:
They will develop fine motor skills, creativity, and careful observation while learning to appreciate the beauty of Allah’s creation in nature.
Week 2: Kaaba Collage Activity (Hajj Theme)
Children will create their own Kaaba collage as part of a Hajj-inspired craft session, introducing them to this important pillar of Islam in an engaging and creative way.
What children will gain:
They will build cultural and religious awareness, strengthen understanding of Islamic practices, and improve cutting, sticking, and design skills.
Week 3: Make Your Own Sun Catcher (Window Art)
Children will design and create colourful sun catchers to display in windows, experimenting with light, colour, and pattern.
What children will gain:
They will develop creativity, hand-eye coordination, and an understanding of how light and colour interact in art and design.
Week 4: Prophet Yunus (AS) Underwater Craft (Ocean Theme)
Children will create an imaginative underwater world inspired by the story of Prophet Yunus (AS), using mixed materials to design sea creatures, waves, and creative ocean scenes.
What children will gain:
They will develop creativity, storytelling through art, and confidence in using different materials while engaging with an Islamic story in a fun, age-appropriate way.
Over the 7 weeks, children will develop their creativity, problem-solving, and design skills while learning about meaningful Islamic values and concepts.
Week 1 – Exploring Ideas
Children will explore different board games and discuss how games can be used to teach ideas. They will begin thinking about Islamic themes such as values, stories, or the Five Pillars of Islam.
Week 2 – Understanding How Games Work
Pupils will learn about rules, turn-taking, and fairness. They will also decide what they would like their game to teach.
Week 3 – Designing a Game
Children will design their own board game, choosing a theme and planning how the game will work, including how players win.
Week 4 – Testing Ideas
Pupils will create a simple prototype of their game and test it with others. They will use feedback to improve their designs.
Week 5 – Making the Game (Part 1)
Children will begin creating their final board game, focusing on the board and main components.
Week 6 – Making the Game (Part 2)
Pupils will complete and decorate their games, ensuring they are fully functional and visually appealing.
Week 7 – Playing & Evaluating
Children will play each other’s games and reflect on their learning, discussing what worked well and what could be improved.
Money - Learning about money in real-life contexts through hands-on activities and mini projects.
Week 1 - Recognising Coins and Notes Overview: Children explore different coins and notes, learning their values and identifying them by appearance. Activities include sorting coins, matching to pictures, and discussing where we use money.
Week 2 – Counting Coins Overview: Children practise counting coins to find totals. Activities include adding coins to reach a given amount and solving simple “shop” style problems with practical coin sets.
Week 3 – Making Totals and Change Overview: Children learn to combine coins to make specific amounts and begin understanding giving change. They practise simple scenarios like paying for items and receiving the correct change.
Week 4 – Spending and Budgeting Overview: Children explore real-life money scenarios. They plan how to spend a small amount on toys, snacks, or pretend shopping, discussing choices and priorities.
Week 5 – Real-Life Money Projects Overview: Children apply their money skills to a mini-project. Examples: setting up a “class shop” or designing a small menu with prices, adding totals, and making decisions about purchases.
Week 6 – Money in the Real World / Reflection Overview: Children reflect on what they have learned and practise using money in real-world contexts. Activities include role-playing shops, reviewing totals and change, and sharing their mini-project results with the group.
Topic - Gymnastics - Exploring movement, balance, jumps, rolls, and sequences through fun gymnastics activities.
Week 1 – Body Awareness and Shapes
Overview: Children explore their bodies in space.
Week 2 – Balancing
Overview: Children practise balance and stability.
Week 3 – Jumping and Landing
Overview: Children practise jumps and safe landings.
Week 4 – Rolling and Travel
Overview: Introduce dynamic movements across the floor.
Week 5 – Combining Moves / Simple Sequences
Overview: Children put together short routines.
Week 6 – Gymnastics Showcase
Overview: Children perform their short sequences individually or in small groups.
Topic: Little chef’s Recipe book - By the end of 6 weeks, each child will create their own recipe and as a group we will combine each recipe to make our class recipe book. At the end of the 6 weeks we will attempt to make one recipe together in a supervised session.
Week 1 – Inspiration & Choosing Recipes Overview: Children explore simple recipes, discuss their structure (title, ingredients, steps, pictures), and choose a recipe to create. They begin a draft page with the recipe title and main ingredients.
Week 2 – Listing Ingredients Overview: Children write ingredient lists using short phrases and simple measurements. They add illustrations of each ingredient to support their writing.
Week 3 – Writing the Steps Overview: Children practise writing the steps for their recipe using sequencing and imperative verbs (“mix,” “pour,” “stir”). They add simple drawings for each step.
Week 4 – Decorating & Extra Tips Overview: Children add fun tips, headings, and decorations to their recipe page. Children will receive support with spelling, punctuation, and sentence clarity.
Week 5 – Review & Peer Feedback Overview: Children share their recipe pages with peers, give and receive feedback, and make final edits. Pages are polished and ready for compilation.
Week 6 – Creating the Class Recipe Book/ following a recipe (practical) Overview: All individual recipe pages are combined into a class recipe book. Children receive a printed copy each. We will also be following a class recipe as part of a practical activity to complete this topic.
Topic - Little Scientists Lab - Exploring liquids, reactions and gases through fun, hands on practicals.
Week 1 – Solids, Liquids, and Powders Overview: Children explore different materials (sugar, sand, water, oil) and discuss their properties. They learn which materials can be poured, scooped, or mixed. Children make predictions about what might happen when materials are combined.
Week 2 – Practical: Fizzy Reactions Overview: Children mix baking soda and vinegar to create fizzing reactions. They observe bubbles forming and compare what actually happens with their predictions. Introduces the concept that mixing substances can produce a reaction.
Week 3 – Liquids That Mix and Don’t Mix Overview: Children investigate how some liquids mix (water + juice) while others separate (water + oil). They explore layers and discuss why some liquids stay apart. Children make predictions for the next practical.
Week 4 – Practical: Lava Lamps Overview: Children create their own lava lamps using oil, water, food colouring, baking soda, and vinegar. They observe coloured water moving through oil due to the reaction, and can restart the reaction by adding vinegar.
Week 5 – Invisible Gas Overview: Children learn that some reactions create gas we can’t see. They explore a demonstration using baking soda and vinegar in a balloon setup. Children make predictions for the next week’s practical.
Week 6 – Practical: Self-Inflating Balloon Overview: Children use baking soda and vinegar to inflate a balloon, observing how gas fills the balloon and understanding cause-and-effect in reactions. This session consolidates their learning about reactions, liquids, and gas.
Topic: Business Communication (Link to the maths topic) - Children develop the communication materials for their business idea, including adverts, persuasive writing, and presentations.
Week 1 – Exploring Adverts and Persuasive Language
Overview: Children explore examples of adverts and discuss how businesses persuade customers. They identify persuasive words, slogans, and techniques used to attract attention.
Week 2 – Creating a Business Name and Slogan
Overview: Children create a name for their business and design a catchy slogan. They explore how language can make products sound exciting and appealing.
Week 3 – Writing a Product Description
Overview: Children write a short description of their product or service. They focus on using descriptive and persuasive language to explain why customers should buy from them.
Week 4 – Designing an Advertisement
Overview: Children design an advert or poster for their business, combining written information with visual elements. They consider layout, headings, and key information.
Week 5 – Preparing a Business Pitch
Overview: Children practise explaining their business idea clearly. They prepare short written notes or cue cards to support their presentation.
Week 6 – Business Presentation (Practical)
Overview: Children present their business ideas to the group or parents. They explain their product, advert, and why customers should choose their business.
Topic: Young entrepreneurs (Money) - Children create a mini business, plan costs and pricing, and apply maths in real-life scenarios, culminating in a business pitch.
Theme: Children create a small business idea, plan costs and pricing, and present their project.
Week 1 – Business Idea Brainstorm
Overview: Children think of a mini-business they could run, such as selling crafts, snacks, or small services. They discuss ideas, decide what to sell, and consider what materials or ingredients they will need.
Week 2 – Listing Costs / Materials
Overview: Children create a list of items they need for their business and assign prices. They practise adding totals and discussing which items are essential or optional.
Week 3 – Setting Prices & Calculating Profit
Overview: Children decide how much to charge for their products or services. They calculate total income and profit margins using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.
Week 4 – Budgeting & Adjustments
Overview: Children explore staying within a budget by adjusting quantities or prices. They practise reasoning and problem-solving to meet financial goals.
Week 5 – Problem-Solving & Preparation
Overview: Children solve practical money problems, such as calculating totals for multiple items and managing unsold stock. They also prepare materials for their business pitch, such as visuals or mini-products.
Week 6 – Business Pitch (Practical)
Overview: Children present their business ideas to the group or parents, explaining costs, prices, and profits. This session allows them to apply maths in real life, practise presentation skills, and celebrate their achievements.
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