Milton Abbot Village Hall Silent Online Auction

Lorenz Leather ladies backpack. In bag and brand new. Kindly supplied by one of our supporters.
Voucher to be used for either indoor hall sessions or Spring outdoor sessions on Dartmoor. The Prana Project is a Lifeforce Initiative based to the west of Dartmoor National Park, offering Yoga and Meditation to promote both physical and emotional wellbeing, moving the body and observing the mind, sharing in presence with our community
A chance to slow down and enjoy a fully personalised one to one Pilates session with Laura from CORE by Laura . Tailored to your body and your goals, this supportive session uses equipment such as the reformer to help build strength, improve movement, and leave you feeling restored. Held in Lamerton and suitable for all levels.
A yummy tray 12 x half pieces of Tavistock's famous artisan Flapjackery. Uniquely British and stunningly delicious. A perfect prize for any foodie!
Ted Baker Candle & Bath Foam Duo. Brand new in box. Donated kindly by one of our fundraiser's.
4 person canoe trip on the river Tamar. Kindly donated by Paul.
Champagne1.5L Joseph Perrier champagne, kindly donated by Mr Tucket Joseph Perrier is a family-owned house and will be 200 years old in 2025, a singular expression of the heritage and of their exceptional terroir. Cuvee Royale NV Brut is blended from some 23 villages in the Montagne de Reims, Cote des Blancs, Vitry and the Vallee de la Marne.
Unique days metal detecting with Launceston detectors. It is in kind partnership with Hotel Endsleigh, the award winning English Country Hotel, on the edge of Dartmoor. Set in 100 acres of fairy tale gardens, woodlands, follies and grottos created by Humphry Repton on the border between Devon and Cornwall.
Guided tour of Bradstone Coombe Gardens with afternoon tea. Gary and Kay Vanstone's Coombe Sculpture Garden is a two-acre sloping garden set around a 17th century farmhouse at Bradstone. (there are two separate lots -this one is for 4 people)
Guided tour of Bradstone Coombe Gardens with afternoon tea. Gary and Kay Vanstone's Coombe Sculpture Garden is a two-acre sloping garden set around a 17th century farmhouse at Bradstone.(there are two separate lots -this one is for 4 people)
Gift voucher for a luxury afternoon tea for 1 person. The Horn of Plenty restaurant has been renowned as one of Devon’s finest for almost 60 years. Our 3 AA Rosette restaurant is open daily for lunch, afternoon tea and dinner our menus feature local, seasonal produce, cooked to perfection. Enjoy the relaxed setting of our airy restaurant, and our breath-taking views over the Tamar Valley.
A voucher for a personalised book courtesy of Steve and Lucy, local artisanal artists and creators of the most unique and personal bespoke gifts.
"The personalised books are perfect for capturing the special memories of a child's life, creating the perfect keepsake for both the child and parents as they get older. Our selection of beautifully illustrated books are perfect for any occasion, and will be treasured for many years to come".
A wine tasting experience and tour of Alder vineyard here in the beautiful Tamar Valley, on the Alder Estate. Alder Vineyard produces the highest quality grapes on its south facing slopes of Devon. In turn the wine it produces creates wines that are already turning heads and attracting awards.
Pizza night for 2 people. Enjoy a magical open air, rustic, Wood Fired Pizza Restaurant, nestled on the outskirts of Dartmoor National Park. Wood, fire, pizza, hot drinks, yummy desserts, and a stunning setting - This is Farm Pizza night!
Last chance to ever own a pair of luxury LED candles with real wax and remote control. Kindly donated by Justin. Hand made here in Devon, these are from the very last production run- a piece of history!. The intimate style of the manufacturer means every candle was carefully created and approved by all members of the team and with the hand crafted finish it quite literally has a piece of Devon in each one and will never be replicated again.
A unique family climbing session in Milton Abbots own climbing barn. Huge fun for all the family-upto nine people!!!- any ability can have a go. Bond your tribe over the boulder, top rope walls, slack line park, leading walls and traversing wall. Incredible family fun for the bold, inquisitive and adventurous!
A wonderful archery experience taster session for two people to be held in Hazeldon House Tavistock-followed by a cream tea. Read for the full details. Get hands on with the experts and be part of this company of archers!
Award winning local, Professional, fine art artist and tutor, Colin Pethick. Framed , Wet street scene, 50 x 70 cms. See the acclaimed local artists website for his full portfolio.
A Portrait sitting, in oils, 20 x 16 inches, on canvas, from an arranged 2 hour sitting. With the award winning local artist, Colin Pethick, at Colin's chapel studio in Gunnislake, Cornwall.
(Normal fee for this sitting is £650).
Half a frozen Devon Lamb, kindly donated by Beera Farm, Milton Abbot. Famed for their meat and high welfare standards. taste the difference!
A large pictured display Fan measuring 59" wide and 35" deep.
Male & Female Aboriginal Carvings made in Ebony. Mounted in a 3" deep frame which measurers 35" x 15".
