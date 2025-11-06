Hosted by

Mobile Smiles Charity

About this event

Sales closed

Mobile Smiles Charity's Auction

Prosthoworks: Composite Injection Moulding Course item
Prosthoworks: Composite Injection Moulding Course
£100

Starting bid

Led by: Dr Kostas Karagiannopoulos and Dr Zohaib Ali - The Complete Workflow

Delegate gets to choose any date in 2026: London 27th February, 12th June, 11th September

Worth: £850+

Veneers By Ash 2 day Hands on Porcelain Veneers Course item
Veneers By Ash 2 day Hands on Porcelain Veneers Course
£100

Starting bid

Led by: Dr Ash Parmar - Master the art of smile makeovers with Porcelain Veneers

Delegate gets to choose any date in 2026: London 20/21 March, 26/27 June, 20/21 November

Worth: £1,750+

Perio School: The Essentials of Perio Online Course item
Perio School: The Essentials of Perio Online Course
£100

Starting bid

Led by: Specialist Periodontist Dr Reena Wadia

20 CPD hours

Worth: £790+

Artistika: 2 day Composite Resin Course item
Artistika: 2 day Composite Resin Course
£100

Starting bid

Led by: Dr Beatrice Welsh - Create Beautiful and functional smiles that emulate nature

Date: 20/21 February 2026- London Kensington

Worth: £1,450+


Valo Grand- Rose Curing Light item
Valo Grand- Rose Curing Light
£100

Starting bid

Details: Use the state-of-the-art VALO curing light to ensure that any light-cured material, in any tooth, is completely and consistently cured so that you and your patients won’t worry about costly retreatments.

Worth: £1486.80

ClearCorrect 2- day Virtual Accreditation Programme item
ClearCorrect 2- day Virtual Accreditation Programme
£100

Starting bid

Details: Provides Dentists with the knowledge and confidence to begin offering ClearCorrect aligner therapy in practice.

Dates: 4th/26th February

Worth: £899+

Patient Consultation + Communication Course- DTC item
Patient Consultation + Communication Course- DTC
£100

Starting bid

PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists

Worth: £8,375 in total

Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately.


Day 1: The Patient Consultation, Communication, Time Management, Fees and Treatment plans, How to present findings and Photographs


Posterior Crowns 1 Day Course- Dental Training Consultants item
Posterior Crowns 1 Day Course- Dental Training Consultants
£100

Starting bid

This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists

Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40

Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.


Day 2: Posterior Crowns: Material Selection, Managing heavily broken down teeth, Onlay vs Crown, Protocols for crown preps, perfecting margins, impressions and scanning, soft tissue management, shade selection, temporisation, cementation tecnique.

Onlays 1 day Restorative Course - DTC item
Onlays 1 day Restorative Course - DTC
£100

Starting bid

This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists- Dental Training Consultants

Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40

Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.


Day 3: Onlays: Material Selection, Managing heavily broken down teeth, Onlay vs Crown, Protocols for crown preps, perfecting margins, impressions and scanning, soft tissue management, shade selection, temporisation, cementation tecnique.

Photography/ Bleaching/ Replacement of Missing Teeth- 1 day item
Photography/ Bleaching/ Replacement of Missing Teeth- 1 day
£100

Starting bid

This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists

Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40

Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.


Day 4: Photography/ Bleaching/ Replacement of Missing teeth: Camera settings, Photography tecnique, equipment, portfolio, whitening protocols, shade and selection, non vital and vital whitening techniques, managing sensitivity. Options for replacing missing teeth, bridges implants and dentures and treatment planning, abutment teeth theory, bridge design, materials and indications, when and how to prepare



Anterior Composites 1 day course- DTC item
Anterior Composites 1 day course- DTC
£100

Starting bid

Anterior Composites: composite material and brands, anterior morphology, layering and cut back techniques, closing spaces and diastemas, peg laterals and microdontia, isolation, class V’s, finishing and polishing.


This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists

Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40

Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.

Occlusion 1 Day Course- DTC item
Occlusion 1 Day Course- DTC
£100

Starting bid

Occlusion: key principles of occlusion, occlusal terminology, finding and recording centric relation, when to conform and when to increase vertical dimension, laboratory components such as face bows, communication with the laboratory, diagnostic wax up key principles, full mouth rehabilitation options and


This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists

Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40

Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.


Veneers 1 Day Course - DTC item
Veneers 1 Day Course - DTC
£100

Starting bid

Veneers: patient selection and suitability, case selection and patient suitability, smile design and diagnostic mock up, veneer preparation and design, temporising, understanding the importance of lab communication, maintenance, expectations and the patient journey, cementation protocol


This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists

Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40

Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.


Anterior Crowns 1 Day Course- DTC item
Anterior Crowns 1 Day Course- DTC
£100

Starting bid

Anterior Crowns: material selection, managing heavily broken down teeth, protocols for anterior preparations, perfecting the margins, conventional impressions and digital scanning, soft tissue management, shade selection and stump shades, temporisation, when to crown.



This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists

Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40

Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.

Toothwear 1 Day Course- DTC item
Toothwear 1 Day Course- DTC
£100

Starting bid

Toothwear: diagnosing toothwear, management theories, prevention Dahl tecnique, comfortative versus reorganised, increasing the vertical dimension, direct versus indirect, splint therapy and its purpose


This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists

Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40

Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.



Smile Design- Dental Training Consultants item
Smile Design- Dental Training Consultants
£100

Starting bid

Smile Design: smile design theory and tecniques, biometric guidelines and facial anatomy, facially driven treatment, planning and communication, laboratory communication, diagnostic wax up and mock ups , the patient journey, discussing value not cost


This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists

Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40

Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.


Posterior Composites One Day Course- DTC item
Posterior Composites One Day Course- DTC
£100

Starting bid

Posterior Composites: brands available and how to decide what to use, posterior morphology, isolation, matrix systems, sextant dentistry, replacing missing cusps, finishing and polishing, managing occlusion.


This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists

Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40

Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.



Frank Taylor Practice Buyer Masterclass
£100

Starting bid

Details: Want to buy a practice? This masterclass run by Frank Taylor will give you all the knowledge needed

Date: 6th March 2026

Worth: £499+

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!