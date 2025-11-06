Mobile Smiles Charity's Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
• Led by: Dr Kostas Karagiannopoulos and Dr Zohaib Ali - The Complete Workflow
• Delegate gets to choose any date in 2026: London 27th February, 12th June, 11th September
• Worth: £850+
Starting bid
• Led by: Dr Ash Parmar - Master the art of smile makeovers with Porcelain Veneers
• Delegate gets to choose any date in 2026: London 20/21 March, 26/27 June, 20/21 November
• Worth: £1,750+
Starting bid
• Led by: Specialist Periodontist Dr Reena Wadia
• 20 CPD hours
• Worth: £790+
Starting bid
• Led by: Dr Beatrice Welsh - Create Beautiful and functional smiles that emulate nature
• Date: 20/21 February 2026- London Kensington
• Worth: £1,450+
Starting bid
• Details: Use the state-of-the-art VALO curing light to ensure that any light-cured material, in any tooth, is completely and consistently cured so that you and your patients won’t worry about costly retreatments.
• Worth: £1486.80
Starting bid
• Details: Provides Dentists with the knowledge and confidence to begin offering ClearCorrect aligner therapy in practice.
• Dates: 4th/26th February
• Worth: £899+
Starting bid
PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists
• Worth: £8,375 in total
• Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately.
Day 1: The Patient Consultation, Communication, Time Management, Fees and Treatment plans, How to present findings and Photographs
Starting bid
This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists
• Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40
• Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.
Day 2: Posterior Crowns: Material Selection, Managing heavily broken down teeth, Onlay vs Crown, Protocols for crown preps, perfecting margins, impressions and scanning, soft tissue management, shade selection, temporisation, cementation tecnique.
Starting bid
This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists- Dental Training Consultants
• Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40
• Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.
Day 3: Onlays: Material Selection, Managing heavily broken down teeth, Onlay vs Crown, Protocols for crown preps, perfecting margins, impressions and scanning, soft tissue management, shade selection, temporisation, cementation tecnique.
Starting bid
This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists
• Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40
• Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.
Day 4: Photography/ Bleaching/ Replacement of Missing teeth: Camera settings, Photography tecnique, equipment, portfolio, whitening protocols, shade and selection, non vital and vital whitening techniques, managing sensitivity. Options for replacing missing teeth, bridges implants and dentures and treatment planning, abutment teeth theory, bridge design, materials and indications, when and how to prepare
Starting bid
Anterior Composites: composite material and brands, anterior morphology, layering and cut back techniques, closing spaces and diastemas, peg laterals and microdontia, isolation, class V’s, finishing and polishing.
This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists
• Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40
• Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.
Starting bid
Occlusion: key principles of occlusion, occlusal terminology, finding and recording centric relation, when to conform and when to increase vertical dimension, laboratory components such as face bows, communication with the laboratory, diagnostic wax up key principles, full mouth rehabilitation options and
This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists
• Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40
• Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.
Starting bid
Veneers: patient selection and suitability, case selection and patient suitability, smile design and diagnostic mock up, veneer preparation and design, temporising, understanding the importance of lab communication, maintenance, expectations and the patient journey, cementation protocol
This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists
• Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40
• Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.
Starting bid
Anterior Crowns: material selection, managing heavily broken down teeth, protocols for anterior preparations, perfecting the margins, conventional impressions and digital scanning, soft tissue management, shade selection and stump shades, temporisation, when to crown.
This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists
• Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40
• Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.
Starting bid
Toothwear: diagnosing toothwear, management theories, prevention Dahl tecnique, comfortative versus reorganised, increasing the vertical dimension, direct versus indirect, splint therapy and its purpose
This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists
• Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40
• Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.
Starting bid
Smile Design: smile design theory and tecniques, biometric guidelines and facial anatomy, facially driven treatment, planning and communication, laboratory communication, diagnostic wax up and mock ups , the patient journey, discussing value not cost
This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists
• Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40
• Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.
Starting bid
Posterior Composites: brands available and how to decide what to use, posterior morphology, isolation, matrix systems, sextant dentistry, replacing missing cusps, finishing and polishing, managing occlusion.
This day is part of the PG Cert in Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry (Level 7) for Dentists
• Worth: £8,375 in total. Each day is worth £761.40
• Auction: We will be auctioning each day of the PG Cert separately. This course is one day.
Starting bid
Details: Want to buy a practice? This masterclass run by Frank Taylor will give you all the knowledge needed
Date: 6th March 2026
Worth: £499+
