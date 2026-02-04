Montrose Live Music Company
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Montrose Live Music Company

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MoFest 2026 Fundraiser Silent Auction

Signed and framed Luke Humphries darts shirt item
Signed and framed Luke Humphries darts shirt
£150

Starting bid

Professionally framed (by MH Framing) SIGNED 2024 World Champion, World Matchplay Champion and 2025 Premier League Champion LUKE "Cool Hand" HUMPHRIES

Signed and framed Luke Littler darts shirt item
Signed and framed Luke Littler darts shirt
£180

Starting bid

Professionally framed SIGNED back to back 2025 & 2026 World Champion, 2025 World Matchplay Champion and 2024 Premier League Champion LUKE "The Nuke" LITTLER

Montrose FC Matchroom Hospitality for 4 people 18-Apr-2026 item
Montrose FC Matchroom Hospitality for 4 people 18-Apr-2026
£150

Starting bid

18-Apr-26 Vs Hamilton Academical


Enjoy Pre-Match Drinks
Seat in the Directors Box
HT Pie and Hot Drink
Post-Match Drinks


A pair of tickets to Hannah Laing's Doof In The Park item
A pair of tickets to Hannah Laing's Doof In The Park
£80

Starting bid

Doof in the Park returns to Camperdown Country Park in Dundee on Saturday, July 4, 2026, headlined by Hannah Laing,. The 2026 lineup features a stacked lineup including Lilly Palmer, Paul van Dyk, Clara Cuvé, Alt8, BK, Eddie Halliwell, and Maddix.

2 x VIP WEEKEND Camping tickets- Summer's End Angus Festival item
2 x VIP WEEKEND Camping tickets- Summer's End Angus Festival
£250

Starting bid

A pair of VIP full weekend tickets to Summer's End music festival in Brechin, Angus in August 2026.(Value £500) Rag'n'Bone Man, The Jacksons, and UB40. The festival at Brechin Castle Showgrounds also includes Susan Boyle, Bonnie Tyler, Pixie Lott, Skerryvore, Tide Lines, and Sandi Thom. Check out the lineup at : https://summers-end.com/

1 Weekend ticket to Heartland festival in Pitlochry item
1 Weekend ticket to Heartland festival in Pitlochry
£50

Starting bid

1 Weekend ticket to Heartland festival in Pitlochry

Pair of Weekend Replay Festival tickets item
Pair of Weekend Replay Festival tickets
£100

Starting bid

Pair of Weekend Replay Festival tickets - Perth, Scotland

Signed Alan Soutar darts shirt item
Signed Alan Soutar darts shirt
£25

Starting bid

Signed Alan Soutar darts shirt

Taste of Imagination Tour for 2 at Fettercairn Distillery item
Taste of Imagination Tour for 2 at Fettercairn Distillery
£50

Starting bid

🥃 Taste of Imagination Tour @ Fettercairn Distillery for 2 people (includes 5 drams) 18+

Glencadam Distillery Tour for 2 people item
Glencadam Distillery Tour for 2 people
£20

Starting bid

Glencadam Distillery Tour for 2 people

4 Ball voucher for Brechin Golf Club item
4 Ball voucher for Brechin Golf Club
£80

Starting bid

4 Ball voucher for Brechin Golf Club

4 Ball voucher for Montrose Golf Links (Medal Course) item
4 Ball voucher for Montrose Golf Links (Medal Course)
£80

Starting bid

4 Ball voucher for Montrose Medal Course.

Grab a bargain and get you and your mates out on Montrose's Medal Course - the 5th oldest course in the world ⛳

3 month membership - Transition Fitness item
3 month membership - Transition Fitness
£30

Starting bid

3 month membership - Transition Fitness

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!