MoFest 2026 Fundraiser Silent Auction

A pair of VIP full weekend tickets to Summer's End music festival in Brechin, Angus in August 2026.(Value £500) Rag'n'Bone Man, The Jacksons, and UB40. The festival at Brechin Castle Showgrounds also includes Susan Boyle, Bonnie Tyler, Pixie Lott, Skerryvore, Tide Lines, and Sandi Thom. Check out the lineup at : https://summers-end.com/