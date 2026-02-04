MoFest 2026 Fundraiser Silent Auction

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Professionally framed (by MH Framing) SIGNED 2024 World Champion, World Matchplay Champion and 2025 Premier League Champion LUKE "Cool Hand" HUMPHRIES
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Professionally framed SIGNED back to back 2025 & 2026 World Champion, 2025 World Matchplay Champion and 2024 Premier League Champion LUKE "The Nuke" LITTLER
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18-Apr-26 Vs Hamilton Academical
Enjoy Pre-Match Drinks
Seat in the Directors Box
HT Pie and Hot Drink
Post-Match Drinks
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Doof in the Park returns to Camperdown Country Park in Dundee on Saturday, July 4, 2026, headlined by Hannah Laing,. The 2026 lineup features a stacked lineup including Lilly Palmer, Paul van Dyk, Clara Cuvé, Alt8, BK, Eddie Halliwell, and Maddix.
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A pair of VIP full weekend tickets to Summer's End music festival in Brechin, Angus in August 2026.(Value £500) Rag'n'Bone Man, The Jacksons, and UB40. The festival at Brechin Castle Showgrounds also includes Susan Boyle, Bonnie Tyler, Pixie Lott, Skerryvore, Tide Lines, and Sandi Thom. Check out the lineup at : https://summers-end.com/
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1 Weekend ticket to Heartland festival in Pitlochry
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Pair of Weekend Replay Festival tickets - Perth, Scotland
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Signed Alan Soutar darts shirt
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🥃 Taste of Imagination Tour @ Fettercairn Distillery for 2 people (includes 5 drams) 18+
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Glencadam Distillery Tour for 2 people
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4 Ball voucher for Brechin Golf Club
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4 Ball voucher for Montrose Medal Course.
Grab a bargain and get you and your mates out on Montrose's Medal Course - the 5th oldest course in the world ⛳
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3 month membership - Transition Fitness
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