Monthly Chi Gong & Breathwork at the H.O.M.E Hub

About this event
🌿 Chi Gong Session
Join our gentle Chi Gong session with Master David Aarons. Through slow, flowing movements, we’ll help restore balance, improve energy flow, and bring a sense of calm to body and mind. No experience needed—just come as you are.
🌬️ Breathwork Session
Experience the power of guided breathwork with Master David Aarons. This session is designed to help you release tension, regulate your nervous system, and reconnect with your inner calm in a safe and supportive space.
Enjoy the full experience with both Chi Gong and Breathwork sessions at a discounted rate. Begin with gentle movement to open the body, then deepen into breathwork to relax, reset, and restore balance. A complete wellbeing journey.
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