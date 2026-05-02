More Than Board Games Online Auction

About this event
Starting bid
RRP: £3 Players: 2+ Category: Travel Size, Dice Game
Description: Roll the letter dice to unleash your inner wordsmith! You have just one minute to write the most words and claim literary victory!
Starting bid
RRP: £12.99 Players: 2-8 Category: Party, Family, Dexterity
Description: In Kittin, you'll flip a card then all players will compete in a simultaneous fast-paced race to grab the cat meeples and match the arrangement. The player who is quickest at grabbing and best at stacking will win the cat-stacking race!
Starting bid
RRP £17
Starting bid
RRP £15
Starting bid
RRP: £12 Players: 1-6 Category: Card, Push-Your-Luck, solo
Description: Flip your cards in Verso to uncover vibrant landscapes of land, sea, or sky while trying to create sequences and form squares.
To set up, create a deck with 15 cards per player. Each card is double-sided, with a color (blue, green, or orange), a value (1–6 or a joker), and victory points (1 or 3) on one side; the reverse side will have a different color, the other VP value, and an adjacent number (4 or 6 if the front side is a 5) or a joker.
On a turn, either draw a card or bank a sequence. If you draw, take the top card of the deck and either keep it without looking at the back or flip it; add it to your display, keeping each color in its own row. If you would place a card identical to what you already have, discard it instead.
If you have 2-6 cards in sequence in a single color, you can bank them. Take VP tokens from the reserve equal to the sum of the VP on the sequenced cards, then discard the two highest cards in your sequence. Each neighboring player must flip their highest non-joker card in this same color, discarding it if it matches a card they already have and otherwise placing it in the correct row.
If you ever have a 3x3 square of cards — that is, three cards in each of the three colors — you score 7 VP, regardless of whose turn it is. You must bank a sequence before you can score a square again.
When the deck runs out, each player banks one sequence (without causing their neighbors to flip anything), then the player with the most points wins.
You can also play Verso solo, alternating turns with a simulated opponent that may flip one of your highest cards to a different color. Try to top the designers' top score of 64.
Starting bid
RRP: £12 Players: 1-5 Category: Card, Strategy, Solo
Description: Let your flowers grow and flourish. But keep in mind that nature is always changing along with your garden. Try to fulfill the most tasks by skillfully planting the cards in your garden. Do you have the greenest thumb?
Floral is won by the player who scores the most points through fulfilling tasks. In the game, you will have a hand of 3 cards to perform the following actions on your turn: First, you will expand your garden by one card, ensuring that at least 2 flower beds are covered. Secondly, you can fulfill a task from the center of the table to score points. For the 3rd action, you add a card from your hand to the central pool of tasks. Finally, for the 4th action, you draw 2 cards. The game will end when the last card has been drawn from the draw pile.
Starting bid
RRP: £20 Players: 2-4 Category: Tile Placement, Pattern objective, Family
Description: The great cities of the world are challenging each other to present the most beautiful festival imaginable. The closing fireworks ceremony, held in all cities, will be the final rose in the crown of the festivities.
In Festival, you select tiles to place on your tableau to create the most impressive and beautiful fireworks display possible...and of course, score the most points! You have two stacks of tiles in front of you, with each neighboring player having access to the stack closest to them; tiles come in four colors and four firework designs. Four stacks of objective cards are in the middle of the table, along with four crowd-pleaser tiles.
On a turn, take a tile from the top of either stack and place it in the 3x3 grid on your board, whether on the ground level or on an existing stack. Alternatively, you can take an objective card from the top of its stack and place it to the left of your board. To end your turn, see whether you've satisfied any of your objectives or the crowd-pleasers that are available to everyone. Move each completed objective to the right of your board.
Whenever a player has completed six objectives or a stack of firework tiles has run out, the game concludes at the end of the round. In addition to scoring completed objectives and claimed crowd-pleasers, you have a target color and firework type depicted on your board. Each tile of this color or type at the top of a stack on your board is worth as many points as the number of tiles in that stack. If a tile matches both color and type, you score it twice.
Starting bid
RRP: £28.50 Players: 2-4 Category: Tile Placement, Strategy, Pattern Objective, family, gateway
Description: Legend has it that Tulikko, the fire fox, lives hidden among the animal spirits in the depths of the forests of the far north.
On certain winter nights, he runs so fast that he produces sparks that rise into the sky to create the Northern Lights.
Explore these mystical forests to discover the territories of the animal spirits and be the first to reveal their secrets!
Tulikko is a game of tile-laying and optimization set in a dreamlike Scandinavian world!
Carefully choose the Forest tiles by sliding them of the central board and arrange them as best you can on your personal board to accommodate your Animal Spirits.
Complete objectives and trigger special powers and be the first to place all your tokens to win the game!
Starting bid
RRP: £38 Players: 2-4 Category: Tile Placement, Strategy
Description: Send a monster (a tile) to one of your two adjacent villages. Recruit a new tile at the monster's job center. Activate one of your monster powers.
Depending on where the monsters are placed, they grant you bonuses:
~ Advance on the Terror track according your monster's strength. Once you reach the bottom of it on your opponent's side, you take control of the village.
~ Gain Magic Force, which you can use to deal direct damage to an opponent's monster or draw a tile.
~ Earn gold coins
~ Seize the Power Stone pawn that gives you the advantage in case of a tie situation in the village.
The order in which you choose to perform your actions will tremendously impact your strategy and the outcome of the game.
Starting bid
RRP: £44 Players: 1-5 Category: Strategy, Card, Deck Builder
Description: Experience The Witcher universe in an entirely new way with Gwent: The Legendary Card Game. Inspired by the iconic mini-game from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, this official physical edition brings the strategic, faction-based card game to your tabletop.
In Gwent, two players build decks from factions such as the Northern Realms, Scoia'tael, Monsters, Skellige, and Nilfgaard, each with its own unique set of cards and abilities.
The goal of the game is to win two out of three rounds. The battlefield features multiple rows to which players will deploy their units and special ability cards to battle it out. Players must skillfully bluff, manage their resources, and read their opponent's moves in order to wisely choose when to push aggressively to win a round — and when to hold back and play for the long game.
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