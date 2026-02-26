Mother's Day Pre-Sale

Offered by
About this shop
1 x soap rose, colours chose at random (white, red, bright pink, blue and light pink). Can be used in the bath for a relaxing effect.
1 x Mother’s Day card - 6 designs that will be chosen at random. Card comes with envelope.
Small blue and white potted crochet flowers
Small red and white potted crochet flowers
Small charm with daisy detail
10 individually wrapped milk chocolate hearts (colour of wrapping and bow may vary from picture)
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!