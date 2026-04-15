Hosted by

Burstall Memorial Hall

About this event

Moto GP Silent Auction

VIP tickets to Silverstone’s UK Moto GP
£500

Starting bid

MotoGP Silverstone 2026 Experience

Dates:
7th, 8th & 9th August 2026


Prize:
Experience MotoGP at Silverstone with 2 guest passes.


Value:

circa £2,000 (This is a one-off VIP special package and is not available as a retail product)


This exclusive package includes:

  • Entry to the circuit for all three days
  • Parking for motorcycles or cars (no campervans permitted)
  • Full paddock access for all three days
  • Grandstand seating throughout the event
  • A unique behind-the-scenes tour of the Media Compound to see how the MotoGP television programme is produced (specific day subject to change)

Event Schedule:

  • Friday, 7 August: Free Practice
  • Saturday, 8 August: MotoGP, Moto2 & Moto3 Qualifying + MotoGP Sprint Race
  • Sunday, 9 August: MotoGP, Moto2 & Moto3 Races

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