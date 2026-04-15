Moto GP Silent Auction

MotoGP Silverstone 2026 Experience
Dates:
7th, 8th & 9th August 2026
Prize:
Experience MotoGP at Silverstone with 2 guest passes.
Value:
circa £2,000 (This is a one-off VIP special package and is not available as a retail product)
This exclusive package includes:
- Entry to the circuit for all three days
- Parking for motorcycles or cars (no campervans permitted)
- Full paddock access for all three days
- Grandstand seating throughout the event
- A unique behind-the-scenes tour of the Media Compound to see how the MotoGP television programme is produced (specific day subject to change)
Event Schedule:
- Friday, 7 August: Free Practice
- Saturday, 8 August: MotoGP, Moto2 & Moto3 Qualifying + MotoGP Sprint Race
- Sunday, 9 August: MotoGP, Moto2 & Moto3 Races
MotoGP Silverstone 2026 Experience
Dates:
7th, 8th & 9th August 2026
Prize:
Experience MotoGP at Silverstone with 2 guest passes.
Value:
circa £2,000 (This is a one-off VIP special package and is not available as a retail product)
This exclusive package includes:
- Entry to the circuit for all three days
- Parking for motorcycles or cars (no campervans permitted)
- Full paddock access for all three days
- Grandstand seating throughout the event
- A unique behind-the-scenes tour of the Media Compound to see how the MotoGP television programme is produced (specific day subject to change)
Event Schedule:
- Friday, 7 August: Free Practice
- Saturday, 8 August: MotoGP, Moto2 & Moto3 Qualifying + MotoGP Sprint Race
- Sunday, 9 August: MotoGP, Moto2 & Moto3 Races