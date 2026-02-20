Movie Night!

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!
Collection time from school - 4.15pm
Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!
Collection time from school - 4.30pm
Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!
Collection time from school - 5pm
Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!
Collection time from school - 5pm
Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!
Collection time from school - 5.15pm
Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!
Collection time from school - 5.15pm
Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!
Collection time from school - 5.15pm
Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!
Collection time from school - 5.05pm
Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!
Collection time from school - 5.15pm
Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!
Collection time from school - 5pm
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!