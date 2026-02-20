Fremington Primary School
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Fremington Primary School

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Fremington Primary School

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Movie Night!

Fremington Primary School

EYFS: Julia Donaldson Shorts (The Smeds and the Smoos!)
£3

Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!


Collection time from school - 4.15pm

Year 1/2: Selection of Wallace and Gromit's
£3

Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!


Collection time from school - 4.30pm

Year 1/2: Madagascar
£3

Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!


Collection time from school - 5pm

Year 1/2: The Secret Life of Pets
£3

Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!


Collection time from school - 5pm

Year 3/4/5/6: Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run (PG)
£3

Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!


Collection time from school - 5.15pm

Year 3/4/5/6: The Greatest Showman (PG)
£3

Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!


Collection time from school - 5.15pm

Year 3/4/5/6: Toy Story 4
£3

Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!


Collection time from school - 5.15pm

Year 3/4/5/6: The Secret Life of Pets 2
£3

Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!


Collection time from school - 5.05pm

Year 3/4/5/6: KPop Demon Hunters (PG)
£3

Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!


Collection time from school - 5.15pm

Year 3/4/5/6: Early Man
£3

Enjoy watching a movie with your friends whilst munching on some popcorn!


Collection time from school - 5pm

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