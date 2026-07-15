A group of jubilant soccer players in red uniforms celebrate with a trophy on a grassy field in front of promotional banners, with stadium seating visible in the background under a cloudy sky.
Harriers Foundation

Hosted by

Harriers Foundation

About this event

National League North Playoff Final Boards

Pick-up location

Aggborough Stadium, dy10 1nb

National League North Playoff Final Promotion Board 1 item
National League North Playoff Final Promotion Board 1 item
National League North Playoff Final Promotion Board 1
£20

Starting bid

Own a Genuine Piece of Harriers History

This is one of the original "Promotion Final Winners 2025–2026" boards used by Kidderminster Harriers during the on-pitch celebrations following our unforgettable National League North Play-Off Final victory.

Displayed alongside the Enterprise National League North trophy as the players celebrated promotion, this board featured in the club's official celebration photographs and marks one of the greatest moments in recent Harriers history.

Whether you're a lifelong supporter, collector, or looking for a unique piece of football memorabilia, this is a rare opportunity to own an authentic part of the club's promotion story.

Every penny raised will support the Harriers Foundation in delivering Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies and Healthy Communities through projects including youth football, mental health support, dementia programmes and community wellbeing initiatives across Worcestershire.

Auction Details

  • One original Promotion Final Winners board.
  • Approximate size: 240cm x 80cm.
  • Used during the official promotion celebrations following the National League North Play-Off Final victory.
  • Auction closes at 12:15pm on Friday 31st July.
  • Payment will be processed automatically through Zeffy for the winning bidder.
  • Collection only from Aggborough Stadium.

Thank you for helping us continue making a difference through the power of football.

❤️🖤 One Club. One Community. 🖤❤️

Adding that it was used in the official celebrations and appears in the iconic trophy photographs significantly increases its perceived value without overstating anything.


National League North Playoff Final Promotion Board 2 item
National League North Playoff Final Promotion Board 2 item
National League North Playoff Final Promotion Board 2
£20

Starting bid

Own a Genuine Piece of Harriers History

This is one of the original "Promotion Final Winners 2025–2026" boards used by Kidderminster Harriers during the on-pitch celebrations following our unforgettable National League North Play-Off Final victory.

Displayed alongside the Enterprise National League North trophy as the players celebrated promotion, this board featured in the club's official celebration photographs and marks one of the greatest moments in recent Harriers history.

Whether you're a lifelong supporter, collector, or looking for a unique piece of football memorabilia, this is a rare opportunity to own an authentic part of the club's promotion story.

Every penny raised will support the Harriers Foundation in delivering Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies and Healthy Communities through projects including youth football, mental health support, dementia programmes and community wellbeing initiatives across Worcestershire.

Auction Details

  • One original Promotion Final Winners board.
  • Approximate size: 240cm x 80cm.
  • Used during the official promotion celebrations following the National League North Play-Off Final victory.
  • Auction closes at 12:15pm on Friday 31st July.
  • Payment will be processed automatically through Zeffy for the winning bidder.
  • Collection only from Aggborough Stadium.

Thank you for helping us continue making a difference through the power of football.

❤️🖤 One Club. One Community. 🖤❤️

Adding that it was used in the official celebrations and appears in the iconic trophy photographs significantly increases its perceived value without overstating anything.



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!