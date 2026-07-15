National League North Playoff Final Boards

Own a Genuine Piece of Harriers History

This is one of the original "Promotion Final Winners 2025–2026" boards used by Kidderminster Harriers during the on-pitch celebrations following our unforgettable National League North Play-Off Final victory.

Displayed alongside the Enterprise National League North trophy as the players celebrated promotion, this board featured in the club's official celebration photographs and marks one of the greatest moments in recent Harriers history.

Whether you're a lifelong supporter, collector, or looking for a unique piece of football memorabilia, this is a rare opportunity to own an authentic part of the club's promotion story.

Every penny raised will support the Harriers Foundation in delivering Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies and Healthy Communities through projects including youth football, mental health support, dementia programmes and community wellbeing initiatives across Worcestershire.

Auction Details

One original Promotion Final Winners board.

Approximate size: 240cm x 80cm.

Used during the official promotion celebrations following the National League North Play-Off Final victory.

Auction closes at 12:15pm on Friday 31st July.

Payment will be processed automatically through Zeffy for the winning bidder.

Collection only from Aggborough Stadium.

Thank you for helping us continue making a difference through the power of football.

❤️🖤 One Club. One Community. 🖤❤️

Adding that it was used in the official celebrations and appears in the iconic trophy photographs significantly increases its perceived value without overstating anything.



