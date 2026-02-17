Native Spirit Festival

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Native Spirit Festival

About this shop

Native Spirit Festival Shop

#1 Candy Skull (Día de los Muertos) Cushion Cover 45cm item
#1 Candy Skull (Día de los Muertos) Cushion Cover 45cm item
#1 Candy Skull (Día de los Muertos) Cushion Cover 45cm
£15

Mexica style Day of The Dead Candy Skull turq theme Cushion Cover #1, 100% cotton linen. Concealed zip. Machine washable. 45x45cm (18x18")


*Shipping find Item UK or International to pay

#2 Candy Skull (Día de los Muertos) Cushion Cover 45cm item
#2 Candy Skull (Día de los Muertos) Cushion Cover 45cm item
#2 Candy Skull (Día de los Muertos) Cushion Cover 45cm
£15

Mexica style Day of The Dead Candy Skull bow theme Cushion Cover #2, 100% cotton linen. Concealed zip. Machine washable. 45x45cm (18x18")


*Shipping find Item UK or International to pay

#3 Candy Skull (Día de los Muertos) Cushion Cover 45cm item
#3 Candy Skull (Día de los Muertos) Cushion Cover 45cm item
#3 Candy Skull (Día de los Muertos) Cushion Cover 45cm
£15

Mexica style Day of The Dead Candy Skull turq theme Cushion Cover #3, 100% cotton linen. Concealed zip. Machine washable. 45x45cm (18x18")


*Shipping find Item UK or International to pay

eco-friendly Large Caribou hide item
eco-friendly Large Caribou hide item
eco-friendly Large Caribou hide item
eco-friendly Large Caribou hide
£175

eco-friendly Large Reindeer Hide.


*contact us for shipping costs

[email protected]

Fulani strip woven wool Khasa blanket item
Fulani strip woven wool Khasa blanket item
Fulani strip woven wool Khasa blanket item
Fulani strip woven wool Khasa blanket
£200

Fulani strip woven wool Khasa blanket

Mali, Africa
250 x130cm


*contact us for shipping costs

[email protected]

Handmade wood Bengal Tiger hanging wall peg rack item
Handmade wood Bengal Tiger hanging wall peg rack item
Handmade wood Bengal Tiger hanging wall peg rack
£40

Handmade wood Bengal Tiger hanging wall peg rack


*Shipping find Item UK or International to pay

UK Standard Delivery Cost - small
£3

EVRI courier

UK Standard Delivery Cost - medium
£5

EVRI courier

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