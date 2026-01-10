Neon Disco

Hosted by
About this event
Friday, 27 February
5.30pm - 7pm
Badgemore School Hall
£6 per child
(includes drinks, donut, fruit & veg snacks)
Dancing • DONUTS • Tattoos/Body Paint • CHILL ZONE • games • & more!
By purchasing this ticket you consent for the ticket holder (attending child) to participate in all event activities. Unless, prior written notice is given regarding any allergies, sensitivities or exclusions. An email link is provided after purchase.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!