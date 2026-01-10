Friends of Badgemore School (FOBS)

Hosted by

Friends of Badgemore School (FOBS)

About this event

Neon Disco

Henley-on-Thames RG9 2HL

UK

Neon Disco
£6

Friday, 27 February

5.30pm - 7pm

Badgemore School Hall

£6 per child

(includes drinks, donut, fruit & veg snacks)


Dancing • DONUTS • Tattoos/Body Paint • CHILL ZONE • games • & more!

  • This is a drop-off event.
  • Ticket sales close 24-hours in advance.

By purchasing this ticket you consent for the ticket holder (attending child) to participate in all event activities. Unless, prior written notice is given regarding any allergies, sensitivities or exclusions. An email link is provided after purchase.

Add a donation for Friends of Badgemore School (FOBS)

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!