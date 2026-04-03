Neuro Rumble!

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes a burger or hog dog and fries. There will be an Ice cream van on site to purchase sweet treats and an onsite café.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes a burger or hog dog and fries. There will be an Ice cream van on site to purchase sweet treats and an onsite café.
For smaller appetites, please bring your own snacks or share your fries! There will be an Ice cream van on site to purchase sweet treats and an onsite café.
£
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