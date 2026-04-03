Devlin Trust CIC

Hosted by

Devlin Trust CIC

About this event

Neuro Rumble!

Boringdon Park

55 Plymbridge Rd, Plymouth PL7 4QG, UK

General Admission
£20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes a burger or hog dog and fries. There will be an Ice cream van on site to purchase sweet treats and an onsite café.

Under 12's
£10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes a burger or hog dog and fries. There will be an Ice cream van on site to purchase sweet treats and an onsite café.

Under 5's
Free

For smaller appetites, please bring your own snacks or share your fries! There will be an Ice cream van on site to purchase sweet treats and an onsite café.

Add a donation for Devlin Trust CIC

£

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