NHSOB U12s' Sports Auction

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About this event
The golf voucher will be emailed, so please ensure your email address is correct when you register.
Starting bid
The highest bidder will receive a voucher for four players to play a round on the Twenty Ten course at The Celtic Manor, valid any day of the week until January 14 2027. Book your tee times directly with The Celtic Manor—full instructions will be provided to the winner.
This valuable lot was donated by one of our wonderful supporters, Barry Bardsley.
Starting bid
This is a one-of-a-kind 2019 World Cup jersey, worn and signed by Rhys Carre during Wales' 35-13 bonus-point victory over Uruguay.
With Rhys Carre memorabilia highly sought after following his remarkable try against Ireland in the Six Nations, this is a rare opportunity to add a legend's kit to your collection.
Special thanks to Byron James for generously donating this unique item!
Starting bid
This 24/25 European Cup squad-signed shirt comes in a presentation box. The unsigned shirt sells for £55, making this signed version a unique deal.
Huge thanks to Dragons RFC for kindly donating this unusual item.
Starting bid
This professionally framed photograph (58cm x 48cm) features Shane Williams, Wales' leading try scorer. Williams achieved a total of 60 international tries and was honoured as World Rugby Player of the Year in 2008.
Many thanks to John McDonald for his kind donation.
Starting bid
This is a signed photo of George North from the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour in Australia, showcasing the famous Welsh winger. The tour was marked by North's unforgettable tackle, where he lifted Israel Folau onto his back—an iconic moment now legendary in Lions history.
Thanks to Byron James for kindly donating this lot.
Starting bid
A Newport County GLC T-shirt, signed by all members of Goldie Lookin Chain... you can't get more Newport than this!!!
Thanks Byron for donating this lot.
Starting bid
Signed photo of Eggsy from Goldie Looking Chain, wearing the Newport County GLC t-shirt.
Thanks to Byron James for this lot.
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