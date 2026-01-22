Nichola Theakston Sculpture Auction for Project Galgo & SOS Podenco Rescue

‘Tesem Study’ by Nichola Theakston





Lost wax bronze edition of 12. This is the Foundry Copy (FC) signed and marked FC which is the standard the other castings in the edition are held to. This edition has no further availability. 37 cm h x 15 cm w x 24 cm d





Sculpted and patinated by Nichola and cast at Castle Fine Arts Foundry in Wales.





RRP £4750 inc VAT





For more photos of the sculpture please visit: https://projectgalgo.com/nichola-theakston-sculpture/





Tesem is the Ancient Egyptian word for Hunting dog as depicted on the hieroglyphs and looks very Podenco like!





www.nicholatheakston.com

@nicholatheakstonsculpture





Free UK or overseas postage.





Please note, import charges and taxes may apply if sent outside of the UK. Payment of these are the responsibility of the buyer





THE ARTIST





Nichola Theakston has established herself as one of the UK's foremost contemporary sculptors working within the animal genre. She exhibits across the UK and Europe and is collected internationally by those who appreciate her exceptional natural ability and skill, coupled with sensitivity and awareness of her subject.





Nichola is a big dog lover and has two rescue Podencos from Spain. Every year thousands of Podencos and Galgos endure a life of fear and cruelty and when they are no longer ‘useful’, they are savagely killed, hung from trees, thrown into wells, beaten to death or abandoned. The lucky ones are rescued, rehomed and rehabilitated by charities such as Project Galgo and SOS Podenco Rescue.





Nichola has very kindly donated this stunning sculpture to be auctioned in aid of these two charities, to coincide with World Galgo Day. This day marks the end of the hunting season, when thousands of Galgos meet a fate worse than the life of cruelty that they have already endured.





THE CHARITIES





Project Galgo is a not for profit rescue organisation devoted to helping Galgos, Podencos and other Sighthounds by providing further rehabilitation in UK foster homes, and preparing them for adoption in the UK.





https://projectgalgo.com

https://www.facebook.com/ProjectGalgo

https://www.instagram.com/projectgalgo





SOS Podenco Rescue is a dedicated non-profit organization focused on saving one of Spain’s most ancient and overlooked dog breeds. It was founded in 2013 and it has rescued almost a thousand podencos in 13 years!





https://www.sospodencorescue.com

https://www.instagram.com/sos_podenco_rescue

https://www.facebook.com/sos.podencorescue.7

@sospodencorescue