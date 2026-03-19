Night Under the Stars

19:00 Friday 10th April to Saturday 11th April 2026. The drop off at the church will be at 7pm on Friday and the pick up will be at around Midday Saturday afternoon.

On Friday evening, we will have popcorn/sweets, hot chocolate and a movie night. We will be going to First site on Saturday for a tour. This will get them a nights away badge, go towards their artist badge and many more we will complete over the camp.