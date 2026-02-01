NATIONAL OPERATIC AND DRAMATIC ASSOCIATION

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NATIONAL OPERATIC AND DRAMATIC ASSOCIATION

About this event

NODA South West Annual Awards 2026

Sandy Park Stadium

Sandy Park Way, Exeter EX2 7NN, UK

Single Admission
£49.95

Single admission tickets. Where possible people from the same society will be sat together, BUT to guarantee this consider buying group tickets below.

Half a Table (5 Tickets)
£249.75
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This is for half a table of 10. This will guarantee your group of 5 will be sat together.

Half a Table (6 Tickets)
£299.70
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This is for half a table of 12. This will guarantee your group of 6 will be sat together.

Society Admission (10 People)
£499.50
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Admission for a whole society. This can be used to buy 10 tickets for a group of 10. This is to guarantee you will be sat together. If this isn't selected, you may not be sat together and NODA cannot be held accountable for this.

Society Admission (12 People)
£599.40
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Admission for a whole society. This can be used to buy 12 tickets for a group of 12. This is your guarantee that you will be sat together. If this isn't selected, you may not be sat together and NODA cannot be held accountable for this.

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