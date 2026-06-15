NOOR: Courageous Conversations

This event creates a space for courageous conversations between lived experience experts, healthcare professionals, commissioners, community organisations and decision-makers.





Together, we will explore the realities faced by women navigating maternity and maternal mental health services, examine the impact of systemic barriers and inequalities, and identify practical opportunities to shape more compassionate, culturally responsive and person-centred care.





By bringing together those who use services and those who design, commission and deliver them, we aim to move beyond listening and towards meaningful action and lasting change.