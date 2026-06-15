NOOR: Courageous Conversations

About this event
This event creates a space for courageous conversations between lived experience experts, healthcare professionals, commissioners, community organisations and decision-makers.
Together, we will explore the realities faced by women navigating maternity and maternal mental health services, examine the impact of systemic barriers and inequalities, and identify practical opportunities to shape more compassionate, culturally responsive and person-centred care.
By bringing together those who use services and those who design, commission and deliver them, we aim to move beyond listening and towards meaningful action and lasting change.
Join us for a family-friendly celebration party and lunch following our stakeholder forum as we officially launch NOOR.
This is an opportunity for parents, extended family member, professionals and community partners to come together, celebrate the voices at the heart of Noor, make new connections and enjoy an afternoon of community, conversation and celebration.
Together, we will celebrate the start of a journey towards more compassionate, culturally responsive and person-centred care for mothers and families across Birmingham and Solihull.
Please note lunch will be served after 1pm
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!