The Norton Priory Museum Trust Limited

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The Norton Priory Museum Trust Limited

About this event

Norton Priory General Admission Advance Tickets

Tudor Rd

Windmill Hill, Runcorn WA7 1SX, UK

General Admission (Advance Ticket - Adult)
£12.50

Enjoy access to all areas of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, including the museum and 42 acres of gardens and grounds.

On the day entry costs £13.50.

General Admission (Advance Ticket - Child and Young Person)
Free

Enjoy access to all areas of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, including the museum and 42 acres of gardens and grounds.


Up to three children under the age of 16 admitted free with each paying adult.

General Admission (Advance Ticket - Member Adult)
Free

Enjoy access to all areas of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, including the museum and 42 acres of gardens and grounds.

This ticket is for members of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens. Must show a valid membership card on arrival.

General Admission (Advance Ticket - Member Child U16
Free

Enjoy access to all areas of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, including the museum and 42 acres of gardens and grounds.

This ticket is for members of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens. Must show a valid membership card on arrival. Up to three children / young people admitted per adult member.

General Admission (Advance Ticket - Carer)
Free

Please note, carer tickets are only valid when purchased with an Adult General Admission Advance Ticket.

Enjoy access to all areas of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, including the museum and 42 acres of gardens and grounds.

Add a donation for The Norton Priory Museum Trust Limited

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