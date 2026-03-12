Norton Priory General Admission Advance Tickets

About this event
Enjoy access to all areas of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, including the museum and 42 acres of gardens and grounds.
On the day entry costs £13.50.
Enjoy access to all areas of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, including the museum and 42 acres of gardens and grounds.
Up to three children under the age of 16 admitted free with each paying adult.
Enjoy access to all areas of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, including the museum and 42 acres of gardens and grounds.
This ticket is for members of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens. Must show a valid membership card on arrival.
Enjoy access to all areas of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, including the museum and 42 acres of gardens and grounds.
This ticket is for members of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens. Must show a valid membership card on arrival. Up to three children / young people admitted per adult member.
Please note, carer tickets are only valid when purchased with an Adult General Admission Advance Ticket.
Enjoy access to all areas of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, including the museum and 42 acres of gardens and grounds.
£
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