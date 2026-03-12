Norton Priory Museum and Gardens - Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until May 22, 2027
Includes membership benefits for one named adult. This membership includes entry for up to three children.
If you are able to, we would greatly welcome Gift Aid on your membership. This allows us to claim an additional 25% of the membership price at no extra cost to you.
Valid until May 22, 2027
Includes membership benefits for two named adults. This membership includes entry for up to three children per named adult (up to a total of six children).
If you are able to, we would greatly welcome Gift Aid on your membership. This allows us to claim an additional 25% of the membership price at no extra cost to you.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!