The Norton Priory Museum Trust Limited

Offered by

The Norton Priory Museum Trust Limited

About the memberships

Norton Priory Museum and Gardens - Memberships

Individual Annual Membership
£38

Valid until May 22, 2027

Includes membership benefits for one named adult. This membership includes entry for up to three children.


If you are able to, we would greatly welcome Gift Aid on your membership. This allows us to claim an additional 25% of the membership price at no extra cost to you.

Joint Annual Membership
£65

Valid until May 22, 2027

Includes membership benefits for two named adults. This membership includes entry for up to three children per named adult (up to a total of six children).


If you are able to, we would greatly welcome Gift Aid on your membership. This allows us to claim an additional 25% of the membership price at no extra cost to you.

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