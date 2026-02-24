Oliver auction

in frame 20cm x 25 cm

A bright and peaceful watercolour showing a magical woodland filled with bluebells, as if seen through a little window into nature. Tall trees stretch gently upwards while soft greens and fresh blues dance together below, creating a scene full of calm and wonder. The loose brushstrokes and dappled colours invite the viewer to imagine wandering through the flowers and listening to the quiet of the woods. This charming artwork celebrates nature and imagination, making it a lovely piece for a family home.