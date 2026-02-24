Oliver auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A sweet and heart-warming watercolour showing two friendly cows gently touching noses in a sunny green field. Painted with soft washes and simple shapes, the scene feels calm, kind, and full of quiet affection. The warm browns and creamy whites sit happily against fresh greens and soft blue skies, creating a picture that feels safe, peaceful, and full of friendship. This charming artwork celebrates kindness and connection, making it a lovely addition anywhere a little warmth and happiness is needed.
In frame 34cm x 24xcm
Starting bid
in frame 16cm x 21cm
A sweet and cheerful painting of two magpies sitting together on a leafy branch, with the gentle words “One for sorrow, two for joy” written above them. The simple shapes, soft colours, and playful style make it feel like a storybook illustration, celebrating friendship and happiness.
Starting bid
in frame 34cm x 24xcm
A lively and expressive watercolour capturing a fleeting childhood moment, this work depicts a young figure mid-jump as boots splash into a rain-filled puddle. Bold, confident brushwork is paired with soft, atmospheric washes, allowing colour and movement to take centre stage against generous white space. The vibrant yellow coat and red boots provide striking contrast to the cool blues and greens of the surrounding landscape, creating a sense of joy, spontaneity, and innocence. Fresh, energetic, and full of life, this piece celebrates the simple pleasure of play after the rain.
Starting bid
in frame 20cm x 25 cm
A bright and peaceful watercolour showing a magical woodland filled with bluebells, as if seen through a little window into nature. Tall trees stretch gently upwards while soft greens and fresh blues dance together below, creating a scene full of calm and wonder. The loose brushstrokes and dappled colours invite the viewer to imagine wandering through the flowers and listening to the quiet of the woods. This charming artwork celebrates nature and imagination, making it a lovely piece for a family home.
Starting bid
in frame 17cm x 12cm
A sweet and gentle watercolour showing three delicate snowdrops standing together as the first signs of spring. Painted with soft greens, pale whites, and light washes of blue, the flowers seem to quietly peek up from the ground, as if waking after winter. The simple shapes, calm colours, and open space give the picture a peaceful, storybook feel. This charming artwork celebrates new beginnings.
Starting bid
17cm x 12cm
One for the kids to bid on so starting on a lower price. A cheerful and colourful watercolour showing a happy group of flamingos standing together by the water. Painted with soft washes, playful splashes, and gentle shapes, the birds seem to dance and wobble in a friendly line. Bright pinks and warm oranges glow against a calm blue background, creating a picture full of fun, movement, and imagination. This joyful artwork celebrates friendship and togetherness.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!