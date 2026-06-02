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One Day Test 2: Charity Auction

Rassie Vander Dussen Match Worn Shirt
£10

Starting bid

A South African Professional Cricketer.

Played 18 Test - 71 ODI - 57 T20

Played For T20 Franchises Around The Globe

Most Recently - IPL With Rajasthan Royals And PSL Lahore Qalandars

JCB Golf Course 4 Ball item
JCB Golf Course 4 Ball
£150

Starting bid

A Chance For You And Three Friends To Play At One Of The Most Exclusive And Modern Courses In The World

Such Events Like LIV And European Senior Tour Held At JCB

A Prestigious Course Located In Staffordshire

Graham Thorpe MBE Signed One Day England Cricket Pads
£40

Starting bid

Signed One Day England Cricket Pads

From A True England Legend

!00 - Test 82 - ODI

Graham Played In The 96 and 99 One Day World Cup

Caddie Experience For 2
£40

Starting bid

Spend The Day With A Professional Caddie

Learning The Insight To Being A Top Level Caddie

Graham Thorpe MBE Match Worn England Shirt
£30

Starting bid

Match Worn England Shirt

Worn By A True England Legend

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!