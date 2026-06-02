One Day Test 2: Charity Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
A South African Professional Cricketer.
Played 18 Test - 71 ODI - 57 T20
Played For T20 Franchises Around The Globe
Most Recently - IPL With Rajasthan Royals And PSL Lahore Qalandars
Starting bid
A Chance For You And Three Friends To Play At One Of The Most Exclusive And Modern Courses In The World
Such Events Like LIV And European Senior Tour Held At JCB
A Prestigious Course Located In Staffordshire
Starting bid
Signed One Day England Cricket Pads
From A True England Legend
!00 - Test 82 - ODI
Graham Played In The 96 and 99 One Day World Cup
Starting bid
Spend The Day With A Professional Caddie
Learning The Insight To Being A Top Level Caddie
Starting bid
Match Worn England Shirt
Worn By A True England Legend
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