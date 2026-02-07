Orford Museum Silent Auction

A private guided trip for ten people to Orford Ness and Cobra Mist (by kind permission of the executors of the late Nicholas Gold).





Meet on the quay at Orford on a mutually agreed date (weather dependent). Take private boat across then decamp into two land rovers.





First stop will be to see the new colony of breeding seals who have settled where the lighthouse used to be, though we have to be careful not to disturb them. Then a short drive to Cobra Mist, built by the Americans during the Cold War for long range surveillance radar into Europe and Russia. It was never fully operational. It was then used for

the transmission of the BBC World Service and now transmits Radio Caroline! It was bought by the late Nicholas Gold in 2015 from Babcock, the interior remains intact and includes many original items - a fascinating Marie Celeste building. Coffee and brownies in the old BBC canteen which is the only room with windows in a 900 square ft building.





Cobra Mist is an extraordinary building, and not open to the public. The Ness is a magical place with Chinese Water deer and hares bounding as well as many birds.





Date flexible.