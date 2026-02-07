Orford Museum Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a creative 3-hour pottery class for up to four people at The Bluebird Pottery Shed. Date and time to be arranged.
Starting bid
Join Nick and Jeannette Pearce for a leisurely 2–3 hour brunch cruise aboard Lady Astor, a beautifully restored 32-foot Dutch cruising boat. Explore the River Ore with accompanying commentary on the known, and some of the less well-known secrets, held by Orford Ness.
Valid until 1 October 2027.
A memorable way to enjoy the water in style and comfort.
Starting bid
Experience the invigorating joy and natural high of cold-water swimming with guided wild swimming sessions led by Nick Pearce. A life-affirming adventure for those seeking something truly refreshing.
Sessions last as long as you want, will include tips and suggestions of how to ‘conquer the day’ with the help of our most beautiful, local natural asset – the River Ore. Each session will be followed by a hot drink. All equipment (shoes/gloves/hat) can be provided.
Valid between October 2026 - April 2027
Starting bid
Celebrate a special occasion with an unforgettable overnight stay at the magnificent 13th-century, Grade I listed Butley Priory. Accommodation for up to 6 guests. Three double rooms sleep six in the Tudor Room, The Mary Rose and the de Glanville Room.
Date and availability to be arranged through Butley Priory, subject to standard booking terms and conditions.
Kitchen with aga, Great Hall, elegant drawing room with log fires and your very own Pilgrims Bar (not stocked!). To include a Pinney’s of Orford hamper.
Valid between October 2026 – October 2027
Starting bid
Enjoy a week’s stay in this charming and comfortable cottage, perfectly located in the heart of Orford, a short stroll to the quayside and Pump Street Bakery.
Four double bedrooms, two ensuite shower rooms and a family bathroom. Large kitchen/dining room, good-sized sitting room with an open fire (plenty of logs), light, airy kitchen with a small utility room. Both the sitting room and kitchen have access to a patio garden that is south facing and gets the sun all day. Gas BBQ, garden table with 6 chairs for the summer. Private parking space at the rear of the property. Dog friendly too!
An ideal base for exploring the coast, countryside, and village life.
Dates available: between 20th June and 18th July 2026 or from 2nd September up until the middle of October 2026 and subject to standard booking terms and conditions.
Starting bid
Two prints by well-known local artist Michael Flint, former Chairman of Orford Museum. A wonderful opportunity to own work by a respected and much-loved artist.
“Havergate Cattle Ferry” - or half of it. Story has it that Ralph Brinkley fell out with his brother co-owner and they cut it in half.
Etching produced by Michael Flint of "Semaphore Graffito" scratched on wall in the Lower Hall of Orford Castle showing the ‘post and ball’ signal apparatus.
Kindly donated by John Poulter. Collection from Orford.
Starting bid
Charlie Burgess, former journalist and member of The Magic Circle, will entertain your guests with close-up magic during drinks or at a dinner party. Guaranteed to amaze and delight.
Flexible timing. Not suitable for children under 12. Will travel reasonable distance of Aldeburgh and subject to availability.
Starting bid
A charming, beautifully appointed cottage is peacefully situated in a beautiful garden in the middle of Orford, an ideal spot for exploring the Suffolk coast. The interiors are cleverly designed and furnished with everything you need for a relaxing break at any time of the year. Air-conditioning for hot months and a wood burner for cold months. Idyllic private garden.
Starting bid
700 litres of organic manure donated from miniature Shetland ponies, Holly and William. Delivery within three miles of Orford.
Starting bid
Two tickets for a London Gallery (or Soho walk) comedy tour.
Award winning actor and comedian Max Norman hosts the funniest and most original tours in London (and beyond). Max is offering two tickets for one of his London tours with Coco the Time Travelling Tart (rave reviews) including art gallies (and beyond). Tours include Scandalous Soho: A Historical walking tour; The National Gallery: Love, Lust and Masterpieces; Tate Modern: Tease, Titillation and Taboo. Adults over 16 and not for the fainted hearted.
Choice of show subject to availability.
Starting bid
Move More Move Well, run by Dawn Fazackerley-King, offers specialist Pilates sessions in her studio at Sudbourne Park. Dawn offers a range of mat and chair-based Pilates sessions, as well as Private / semi-private mat and reformer sessions.
All instructors are level 3 Mat certified and Dawn has a wealth of experience with qualifications. They are delighted to offer the successful bidder TWO 50-minute private (or semi-private) sessions. These could be mat or reformer Pilates sessions.
Sessions subject to availability and to be used within 6 months of the auction end date.
Starting bid
Two-hour private sessions offered by tennis coach Martin Denny - LTA and PTR qualified (with appropriate safeguarding, first aid and public liability insurance) on Orford tennis courts. Kindly donated by Martin and Richard Wald – Adults or children.
Highly recommended.
Starting bid
Travel in style to Aldeburgh in a chauffeur-driven 1952 Bentley and enjoy a classic fish and chips outing.
A wonderfully British experience combining vintage elegance with seaside tradition.
Pick up 5 mile radius of Orford.
Starting bid
A private guided trip for ten people to Orford Ness and Cobra Mist (by kind permission of the executors of the late Nicholas Gold).
Meet on the quay at Orford on a mutually agreed date (weather dependent). Take private boat across then decamp into two land rovers.
First stop will be to see the new colony of breeding seals who have settled where the lighthouse used to be, though we have to be careful not to disturb them. Then a short drive to Cobra Mist, built by the Americans during the Cold War for long range surveillance radar into Europe and Russia. It was never fully operational. It was then used for
the transmission of the BBC World Service and now transmits Radio Caroline! It was bought by the late Nicholas Gold in 2015 from Babcock, the interior remains intact and includes many original items - a fascinating Marie Celeste building. Coffee and brownies in the old BBC canteen which is the only room with windows in a 900 square ft building.
Cobra Mist is an extraordinary building, and not open to the public. The Ness is a magical place with Chinese Water deer and hares bounding as well as many birds.
Date flexible.
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