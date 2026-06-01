Our Lobular Breast Cancer Mission

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Our Lobular Breast Cancer Mission

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Our Lobular Breast Cancer Mission's Shop

White T-shirt with front logo item
White T-shirt with front logo
£14.50

Show your support and help raise awareness with our official Lobular Breast Cancer Mission T-shirt.


Made from comfortable, high-quality fabric, this classic white T-shirt features our mission logo and is perfect for fundraising events, awareness campaigns, walks, runs, or everyday wear.


Every purchase helps us continue our work to raise awareness of lobular breast cancer, provide reliable information and support vital research.


Available in six sizes:
Small, Medium, Large, XL, XXL and XXXL

💜 Made from 100% cotton

💜 Comfortable everyday fit.
💜 Helps spark conversations and raise awareness.
💜 100% of profits go directly to lobular breast cancer research.


Wear your support with pride and help us make lobular breast cancer impossible to ignore.


Collection is free of charge. If you would like your order posted to you, please make sure you also add the “Delivery (Postage & Packing)” option before checkout, as delivery is not included in the item price.

Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
£9.50

Show your support and help raise awareness with our official Lobular Breast Cancer Mission Tote bag.


This classic natural tote features our mission logo and is perfect for everyday wear. Strong, practical, and meaningful – use it daily and help carry the message forward.


Every purchase helps us continue our work to raise awareness of lobular breast cancer, provide reliable information and support vital research.


💜 Made from 100% cotton

💜 Stylish design
💜 Helps spark conversations and raise awareness.
💜 100% of profits go directly to lobular breast cancer research.


Wear your support with pride and help us make lobular breast cancer impossible to ignore.


Collection is free of charge. If you would like your order posted to you, please make sure you also add the “Delivery (Postage & Packing)” option before checkout, as delivery is not included in the item price.

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Delivery (Postage & Packing) item
Delivery (Postage & Packing)
£3.95

Items will be sent Royal Mail Tracked 48.

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Add a donation for Our Lobular Breast Cancer Mission

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!