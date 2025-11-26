Owl Enlightment CIC

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Owl Enlightment CIC

About this shop

Owl Enlightment CIC's Shop

121 Flying experience item
121 Flying experience
£75

Meet and fly our owls. Experience lasts 60 to 90 mins.Vouchers last a year if bought as a gift. Book by emailing [email protected] or phoning 07590578767

Flying experience for 2 item
Flying experience for 2
£90

Meet and fly our owls. Experience lasts 60 to 90 mins.Vouchers last a year if bought as a gift. Book by emailing [email protected] or phoning 07590578767

Family flying experience item
Family flying experience
£100

Family of 4 (extra people charged £10 per person)You can add extra people on next option)

Meet and fly our owls. Experience lasts 60 to 90 mins.Vouchers last a year if bought as a gift. Book by emailing [email protected] or phoning 07590578767

Extra persons for family experience item
Extra persons for family experience
£10

You can add people to your family experience. £10 per person.

Owl Journal
£15

Price includes UK postage. Take time to reflect and grow with our owl journal. Owl wisdom with prompts and images of our owls.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!