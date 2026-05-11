Parents Association of St John the Baptist CP School

Hosted by

Parents Association of St John the Baptist CP School

About this event

PA Summer BBQ Tickets

Newland Ln

Normanton WF6 1BA, UK

Burger
£3.50

Beef burger from the BBQ and full entry to all activities

Cheeseburger
£4

Cheese burger from the BBQ and full entry to all activities

Hot Dog
£2.50

Hot dog from the BBQ and full entry to all activities

Vegetarian Hot Dog
£2.50

Vegetarian hot dog from the BBQ and full entry to all activities

Gluten free burger bun
Free

Use this option to indicate dietary requirements for your burger order

Gluten free hot dog bun
Free

Use this option to indicate dietary requirements for your hot dog order

Prepurchase tokens
£5

Prepurchase tokens to be used as cash on all of our stalls, purchase in multiples of 5 (worth £5 total) and collect on the gate

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!