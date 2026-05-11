PA Summer BBQ Tickets

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Beef burger from the BBQ and full entry to all activities
Cheese burger from the BBQ and full entry to all activities
Hot dog from the BBQ and full entry to all activities
Vegetarian hot dog from the BBQ and full entry to all activities
Use this option to indicate dietary requirements for your burger order
Use this option to indicate dietary requirements for your hot dog order
Prepurchase tokens to be used as cash on all of our stalls, purchase in multiples of 5 (worth £5 total) and collect on the gate
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!