Arab Padel Club

Hosted by

Arab Padel Club

About this event

Padel Clash: Social × Tournament

Stirling Rd

Speke, Liverpool L24 1AR, UK

Social Player Ticket
£12

Entry for one player into the Social Americano session.

• 90-minute fast-paced rotating games
• 48 player spaces available
• All levels welcome
• Continuous play – no waiting
• Raffle entry included

Viewer Ticket
Free

Free spectator entry to the Arab Padel Club Clash.

Come down and watch the tournament action followed by the social session.


Tournament Spot Ticket (Per duo)
£36

Entry for one team (2 players) into the Arab Padel Club Tournament.

• 90-minute competitive format
• 6 groups of 3 teams
• Group stage + knockout rounds
• £200 cash prize for 1st place
• Entry subject to approval

Tournament runs 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM.
Please arrive 15 minutes early for check-in.

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