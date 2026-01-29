Padel Clash: Social × Tournament

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About this event
Entry for one player into the Social Americano session.
• 90-minute fast-paced rotating games
• 48 player spaces available
• All levels welcome
• Continuous play – no waiting
• Raffle entry included
Free spectator entry to the Arab Padel Club Clash.
Come down and watch the tournament action followed by the social session.
Entry for one team (2 players) into the Arab Padel Club Tournament.
• 90-minute competitive format
• 6 groups of 3 teams
• Group stage + knockout rounds
• £200 cash prize for 1st place
• Entry subject to approval
Tournament runs 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM.
Please arrive 15 minutes early for check-in.
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