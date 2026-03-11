Paint and Sip Evening - Deposit

Full information about this event is found at : https://www.easttistedvillagehall.org.uk/paint-and-sip/

NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT TO RESERVE YOUR PLACE - £5.00

This is the Deposit to reserve your place on the Paint and Sip Evening on 27 June 2026.

The full price is £34.00. We will forward details on how to pay the balance due, of £29.00, in May 2026. The balance is due no later than 6 June 2026.





No refunds. No exchanges. If the event is cancelled by the Event Organiser (i.e. a cancellation due to circumstances beyond the Event Organiser's control), East Tisted Village Hall will refund the deposit. If the event is moved from its advertised venue and/or the date is changed, tickets already purchased may remain valid should you wish to attend the revised Event. If not, East Tisted Village Hall will refund the deposit.





(Please note that in the Order Summary whilst Zeffy makes reference to a "transaction Fee" and a % fee you can click "other" and it will accept 0% or other sum. By using Zeffy we keep 100% of all monies).