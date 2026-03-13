Paint and Sip Evening

About this event
Ticket includes - a mug to paint, all required painting supplies, complimentary glass of prosecco or soft drink, light snacks.
Please note the zeffy donation box is optional when you go to pay - change the % drop down box to other.
Ticket includes - a 10" plate to paint, all required painting supplies, complimentary glass of prosecco or soft drink, light snacks.
Please note the zeffy donation box is optional when you go to pay - change the % drop down box to other.
Ticket includes - a 7" jug to paint, all required painting supplies, complimentary glass of prosecco or soft drink, light snacks.
Please note the zeffy donation box is optional when you go to pay - change the % drop down box to other.
£
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