Friends of St Edmunds CofE Primary School

Hosted by

Friends of St Edmunds CofE Primary School

About this event

Paint and Sip Evening

Fawkham Rd

West Kingsdown, Sevenoaks TN15 6JP, UK

General Admission - Mug item
General Admission - Mug
£30

Ticket includes - a mug to paint, all required painting supplies, complimentary glass of prosecco or soft drink, light snacks.


Please note the zeffy donation box is optional when you go to pay - change the % drop down box to other.

General Admission - Plate item
General Admission - Plate
£30

Ticket includes - a 10" plate to paint, all required painting supplies, complimentary glass of prosecco or soft drink, light snacks.


Please note the zeffy donation box is optional when you go to pay - change the % drop down box to other.

General Admission - Jug item
General Admission - Jug
£30

Ticket includes - a 7" jug to paint, all required painting supplies, complimentary glass of prosecco or soft drink, light snacks.


Please note the zeffy donation box is optional when you go to pay - change the % drop down box to other.

Add a donation for Friends of St Edmunds CofE Primary School

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