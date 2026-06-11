Pantomine Milton Keynes Theatre - Sleeping Beauty

About this shop
Friends of New Bradwell School are delighted to be organising a fundraising trip to Milton Keynes Theatre to see the spectacular pantomime Sleeping Beauty on Friday 8th January 2027 at 7:00pm.
Tickets are just £24 per person (RRP £40) and include a theatre ticket, munchbox, (popcorn and a drink). Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to enjoy a magical evening of family entertainment while supporting fundraising for our school community.
Spaces are limited, so book early to avoid disappointment! Booking will close on 23rd September.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!