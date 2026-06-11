Pantomine Milton Keynes Theatre - Sleeping Beauty

Friends of New Bradwell School are delighted to be organising a fundraising trip to Milton Keynes Theatre to see the spectacular pantomime Sleeping Beauty on Friday 8th January 2027 at 7:00pm.

Tickets are just £24 per person (RRP £40) and include a theatre ticket, munchbox, (popcorn and a drink). Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to enjoy a magical evening of family entertainment while supporting fundraising for our school community.

Spaces are limited, so book early to avoid disappointment! Booking will close on 23rd September.