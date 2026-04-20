Penny's Ark

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Penny's Ark

About the memberships

Penny's Ark's Memberships

Top Monthly Supporters!
£50

Renews monthly

Our brilliant top tier supporters belong to this membership club!

The Doggy Diamonds
£40

Renews monthly

This monthly membership helps all of our dogs in the Sanctuary!

The Canine Crowd
£30

Renews monthly

Join our monthly Canine Crowd and make our dogs grin!

Tasty Treat Club
£20

Renews monthly

With this membership you can buy all of our dogs tasty treats every month!

The Barky Branch Bunch
£10

Renews monthly

You can join the Barky Branch Bunch and help our dogs to get the best food!

Canine Coffee Club
£5

Renews monthly

You can sacrifice a coffee and send a monthly wish to our Penny's Ark dogs!

Add a donation for Penny's Ark

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!