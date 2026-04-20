Penny's Ark's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Our brilliant top tier supporters belong to this membership club!
Renews monthly
This monthly membership helps all of our dogs in the Sanctuary!
Renews monthly
Join our monthly Canine Crowd and make our dogs grin!
Renews monthly
With this membership you can buy all of our dogs tasty treats every month!
Renews monthly
You can join the Barky Branch Bunch and help our dogs to get the best food!
Renews monthly
You can sacrifice a coffee and send a monthly wish to our Penny's Ark dogs!
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!