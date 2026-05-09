Phase 3 - Heavens Playground Org's Online Silent Auction 2026

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Get ready for a 'farmtastic' family adventure! This voucher grants a family of four (two adults and two children) full entry to South Angle Farm Park in Soham. Whether you're feeding the friendly goats, stroking a rabbit in the Bunny Barn, or even being brave enough to hold a tarantula, there is something to thrill every little explorer. With 17 acres to explore, including sand play areas, a pedal tractor track, and a woodland walk, it’s the perfect way to make lasting memories together!
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Set sail on an award-winning adventure with this £30 gift voucher for Forth Boat Tours, voted 'Best Activity Day Out' in Scotland. Whether you want to marvel at the engineering of the Three Bridges (including the UNESCO World Heritage Forth Bridge), explore the medieval ruins of Inchcolm Abbey, or spot local wildlife like seals and puffins, this flexible voucher can be used towards any of their spectacular cruises. Relax in the heated observation lounge or enjoy the view from the open decks - it’s the perfect day out for nature lovers and families alike!
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This is the droid you’re looking for! Unleash your inner engineer with this intricate R2-D2 3D metal model kit. Starting from flat sheets of high-quality steel, you’ll pop out the pieces and fold the tabs to build a highly detailed, miniature replica of the galaxy’s bravest astromech. With no glue or solder required, it’s a mindful and sophisticated project for model-makers and Star Wars fans alike. Once complete, Artoo stands as a brilliant, shimmering addition to any desk or bookshelf!
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Celebrate connection and love with this elegant contemporary sculpture. Crafted with a stylish textured finish, this piece features two hands coming together to form a perfectly balanced heart. Its minimalist design and neutral cream tones make it a versatile addition to a mantlepiece, bookshelf, or bedside table. Whether it's a gift for a loved one or a treat for your own home, this ornament serves as a beautiful daily reminder of what matters most.
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"Experience the magic of wildlife rescue with a visit to the world-famous Natureland Seal Sanctuary! This pass admits two people to explore Skegness's most beloved attraction, where you can see rescued seal pups at various stages of their rehabilitation in the Seal Hospital and Rearing Pools. Beyond the seals, your day out includes playful penguins, curious meerkats, tropical butterflies, and a charming pets' corner where you can feed sheep and goats. It’s an educational and entertaining day out that directly supports the sanctuary's essential conservation work!
Starting bid
Treat the family to a day of rural fun with this generous £44 voucher for Swithens Farm in Rothwell! This flexible discount code can be used online for farm entry, allowing you to meet and feed a huge variety of friendly animals, from cheeky meerkats and llamas to classic farmyard pigs and cows. It's also valid for their massive Play Barn, a multi-level soft play heaven for the kids while the adults enjoy a coffee. Whether it’s a weekend treat or a holiday outing, this voucher covers a significant portion of a full family day out!
Starting bid
Double the fun at one of Yorkshire's favorite family attractions! This prize provides two child entry passes to Piglets Adventure Farm, where magic and mischief await around every corner. From the Tractor Trailer Ride to see the farm's animals to the giant sand pit, pedal go-karts, and the incredible indoor Play Barn, it’s a full day of non-stop action. Whether they’re conquering the fairy tale trail or meeting the real piglets, your little ones are guaranteed a day they’ll never forget!
Starting bid
Capture your thoughts and 'live like someone left the gate open' with this beautiful Highland cow stationery set. This spiral-bound notebook features a stunning, soft-focus illustration of a curious Highland calf peering over a rustic wooden fence. Accompanied by a sleek black ink pen and two handy refills, it’s the perfect companion for journaling, list-making, or sketching. A wonderful treat for animal lovers or a thoughtful gift to brighten someone’s desk!
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Add some rustic charm to your home with this adorable set of two hand towels! Featuring a whimsical illustration of a fluffy Highland calf sitting in a vintage tub surrounded by daisies, these towels are as practical as they are cute. The striking black background makes the vibrant orange fur and white flowers truly pop, ensuring they stand out in any kitchen or bathroom. Soft, absorbent, and full of character - they’re a must-have for any Highland cow fan
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Sparkle while you sip! This complete 'Diamond Painting' kit allows you to create eight stunning, shimmering coasters featuring adorable Highland cows adorned with colourful floral crowns. A relaxing and mindful hobby, this set comes with everything you need: eight coaster templates, a mountain of sparkling 'diamonds', a pickup pen, wax, and a tidy storage holder to display your finished masterpieces. Once complete, these coasters add a brilliant, handmade touch of rustic charm to any coffee table.
Starting bid
Moove over boring coasters! This delightful set of eight premium coasters features a cast of adorable Highland calves in various playful poses—from a 'Coffee Addict' sipping a latte to a little one wearing a pink bow. Set against a warm, rustic wood-effect background, these round coasters add a touch of whimsy and farmhouse charm to any coffee table or desk. They are the perfect practical accessory for any animal lover who takes their caffeine with a side of cuteness!
Starting bid
Treat your feet to some rustic comfort with these incredibly sweet Highland cow plush slippers. Featuring a beautiful illustration of a mother cow and her calf framed by soft pink roses, these slippers are as pretty as they are practical. With a luxuriously soft, faux-fur lining and a sturdy non-slip sole, they are perfect for keeping your toes toasty on chilly mornings. A wonderful gift for any 'coo' lover or a well-deserved treat for your own feet!
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Make a grand entrance with this stunning navy blue jumpsuit from George. Expertly designed to sculpt a sophisticated silhouette, this piece features an intricate beaded neckline that acts as its own shimmering statement accessory. The sleeveless bodice flows into elegant wide-leg trousers, combining high-fashion style with the comfort of a stretchy, fluid fabric. Whether it’s for a black-tie event, a festive party, or a formal dinner, this jumpsuit ensures you'll be the star of the show - no extra jewellery required!
Starting bid
Turn heads this summer in this effortlessly beautiful black strappy sun dress. Featuring a striking white mandala and sunburst print, this dress is the definition of boho-chic elegance. The delicate spaghetti straps and lightweight, flowing fabric lead down to a stylish asymmetric 'handkerchief' hem that creates wonderful movement as you walk. Whether you’re strolling along a Mediterranean beach or enjoying a local garden party, this dress is your new go-to for instant, breezy style!
Starting bid
Ho ho ho! Make Christmas morning extra special with this beautifully crafted, 3D Santa Claus stocking. Made from super-soft faux shearling fleece, this oversized stocking features a plush white beard, a classic red suit, and even adorable little boots that dangle from the bottom! With plenty of room for treats and surprises, its sturdy hanging loop ensures it stays secure while waiting for Father Christmas to arrive. A high-quality festive keepsake that children (and adults!) will love year after year.
Starting bid
Guide your way to a magical Christmas morning with this adorable Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer stocking! Crafted from soft, velvety fabric, this premium 3D stocking features a bright red pom-pom nose, felt antlers, and a cozy polka-dot scarf with real tassels. Complete with cute dangling legs and a fluffy white faux-fur trim, it’s a whimsical and high-quality way to store your holiday treats. A must-have for any child (or adult!) who loves the most famous reindeer of all!
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegant luxury to your mantlepiece with this stunning monogrammed Christmas stocking. Crafted in a timeless oatmeal-coloured bouclé fabric and topped with a sumptuously soft, deep-pile faux fur cuff, it’s the perfect blend of cozy and chic. The elegantly embroidered gold letter 'L' makes it a beautiful personalized piece for a lucky Leo, Lucy, Liam, or any 'L' named loved one. A high-end festive accessory that brings effortless style to any holiday home!
Starting bid
Give your four-legged companion the VIP treatment they deserve! This cozy plush cushion features the charming slogan 'Reserved for my Best Friend,' complete with an adorable little nose and whisker detail. Perfect for cats or small-to-medium dogs, this soft and supportive bed provides a stylish and comfortable sanctuary for naps. Whether it's placed on the floor, a favourite armchair, or in a sunny corner, it’s a wonderful way to show your pet just how much they mean to you!
Starting bid
Top off your Christmas tree with a splash of sweet festive magic! This eye-catching 'Oh What Fun' tree topper features a classic peppermint candy swirl design in bold red and snowy white. Crafted with a plush, fuzzy texture, it brings a whimsical, 'Candyland' feel to your holiday decor. Perfect for families looking to create a fun, kid-friendly tree or anyone who loves the nostalgic charm of traditional Christmas sweets. It’s the ultimate 'cherry on top' for your festive celebrations!
Starting bid
Capture a tiny moment forever with this beautiful DIY Baby Handprint Keepsake Kit. They grow up so fast, but this easy-to-use set allows you to create a lasting, 3D clay impression of your little one’s hand or footprint. The kit comes complete with everything you need - no baking required! Once set, it can be hung on the wall or a Christmas tree using the included ribbon. It’s a priceless way to celebrate a new arrival and create a family heirloom that will be cherished for generations.
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